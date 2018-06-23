China's online service giant Meituan plans massive IPO

June 25, 2018
The food delivery and restaurant review service is the latest Chinese tech startup to seek a listing to raise billions in funds
The food delivery and restaurant review service is the latest Chinese tech startup to seek a listing to raise billions in funds

Chinese online services giant Meituan-Dianping filed for an initial public offering in Hong Kong on Monday, in what could become one of the the biggest IPOs of the year.

The food delivery and restaurant review is the latest Chinese "unicorn"—a tech startup valued at least $1 billion—to seek a listing to raise billions in funds.

The file did not disclose which day it will list or the amount of cash it aims to raise, but Bloomberg News reported the firm was said to have been targeting a $6 billion fundraising at a valuation of about $60 billion.

The scale would be around the same level as smartphone maker Xiaomi's announced goal of $6.1 billion, which Bloomberg said would be the world's biggest IPO for two years. Xiaomi is expected to list on July 9.

Groupon-like website Meituan.com was founded by CEO Wang Xing in 2010 and merged with comment-rating platform Dianping Holdings into a $15 billion provider of online services in 2015.

The pair are leading enterprises in China's group-buying market and were backed by internet giants Alibaba and its rival Tencent, respectively.

The combined company Meituan-Dianping, now mainly backed by Tencent, offers a variety of services including group-buying, food ordering and delivery, restaurant and movie ticket booking.

Meituan-Dianping offers a variety of services including group-buying, food ordering and delivery, restaurant and movie ticket bo
Meituan-Dianping offers a variety of services including group-buying, food ordering and delivery, restaurant and movie ticket booking

It also launched ride-hailing services earlier this year trying to compete with industry leader Didi Chuxing.

With revenue mainly generated by commissions, Meituan said it had 310 million active users and 4.4 million active merchants and its gross transaction volume reached 35.7 billion yuan ($5.5 billion) in 2017.

But it reported a 19 billion yuan loss for last year, up from the around six billion yuan loss in 2016.

The IPO comes after Hong Kong allowed firms with dual voting rights to list in the former British colony.

Several global corporate titans such as Facebook have differing share classes that give stronger voting rights to founders in order to protect their influence even after going public.

It also comes as mainland regulators launched Chinese Depositary Receipts (CDR), a programme under which companies listed outside the country can simultaneously list CDRs at home.

Meituan is also a prime candidate for CDR, Bloomberg reported earlier.

Xiaomi was to be the first one to launch CDR before the firm announced earlier this month to postpone the mainland launch.

Explore further: China's Xiaomi announces pioneering listing plan

Related Stories

China's Xiaomi announces pioneering listing plan

June 11, 2018

Smartphone maker Xiaomi on Monday became the first Chinese company to announce plans to issue securities on mainland China markets under a trial programme aimed at encouraging the country's tech giants to list at home.

Xiaomi seeks to raise up to $6 billion in Hong Kong IPO

June 23, 2018

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp. plans to raise up to $6 billion in one of the biggest global stock market debuts in recent years as it tries to become a worldwide hardware-and-services brand alongside Apple, Google ...

China moves to rope in its tech 'unicorns'

May 9, 2018

Having lost the likes of Alibaba and Baidu to Wall Street, China is hatching a plan to woo them back and make sure it keeps a new generation of technology titans closer to home as it battles the US for supremacy in the sector.

Xiaomi: A Chinese startup out to challenge Google, Amazon

June 21, 2018

Xiaomi, a Chinese cellphone maker that helped pioneer the trend toward ultra-low-priced smartphones, is preparing for what would possibly be the biggest tech initial public offering since e-commerce giant Alibaba's in 2014.

Recommended for you

Printing microelectrode array sensors on gummi candy

June 22, 2018

Microelectrodes can be used for direct measurement of electrical signals in the brain or heart. These applications require soft materials, however. With existing methods, attaching electrodes to such materials poses significant ...

EU copyright law passes key hurdle

June 20, 2018

A highly disputed European copyright law that could force online platforms such as Google and Facebook to pay for links to news content passed a key hurdle in the European Parliament on Wednesday.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.