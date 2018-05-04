University of California nurses, medical workers join strike

May 8, 2018
University of California nurses, medical workers join strike
Protesters cheer as they listen to a speaker during a rally on the UCLA campus Monday, May 7, 2018, in Los Angeles. Thousands of custodians, security guards, gardeners and other service workers at University of California campuses have started a three-day walkout to address gender pay inequalities and to demand higher wages. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Tens of thousands of University of California nurses, pharmacists and radiologists joined a three-day strike Tuesday in support of university service workers who are demanding higher wages.

Workers dressed in bright green T-shirts banged drums as they picketed for a second day outside the university system's 10 campuses and five medical centers.

The 29,000 medical workers heeded a call by custodians, cafeteria workers and gardeners for a sympathy strike and plan to join them again on Wednesday.

"Nurses at UCLA are standing strong with our sisters and brother co-workers," said UCLA nurse Marcia Santini. "We demand that UC show them the respect they deserve for the hard work that they do every day."

Medical center officials said they would continue to deliver essential patient care services, but hundreds of surgeries and thousands of appointments have been rescheduled in anticipation of the strike.

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299, which represents 25,000 workers, called the strike last week when the union and the university could not agree on a new contract after negotiating for more than a year.

The union wants the university to stop outsourcing low-wage work and address what it describes as widening income, racial and gender gaps for , said Todd Stenhouse, a spokesman for ASFCME Local 3299.

University of California nurses, medical workers join strike
Demonstrators march outside of the University of California San Francisco Parnassus campus Monday, May 7, 2018, in San Francisco. Thousands of custodians, security guards, gardeners and other service workers at University of California campuses have started a three-day walkout to demand higher wages. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The average striking earns $40,000 a year and can't keep up with California's rising cost of living, Stenhouse added.

University officials have said service workers are already paid at or above market rates and that it cannot afford the nearly 20 percent pay raise over three years the unions is demanding.

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris has canceled plans to deliver the commencement speech at UC Berkeley in support of the striking workers.

University of California nurses, medical workers join strike
Demonstrators shout slogans outside of the University of California San Francisco Parnassus campus Monday, May 7, 2018, in San Francisco. Thousands of custodians, security guards, gardeners and other service workers at University of California campuses have started a three-day walkout to demand higher wages. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Harris said in a tweet that she "regretfully" won't attend Saturday's spring commencement due to the labor dispute and the call for a university-wide speaker boycott.

Instead, UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ will deliver the keynote address.

The UC system, which includes five medical centers and three national laboratories, has 190,000 faculty and staff and 238,000 students.

University of California nurses, medical workers join strike
A protester shouts slogans during a march for striking workers outside of the University of California San Francisco Parnassus campus Monday, May 7, 2018, in San Francisco. Thousands of custodians, security guards, gardeners and other service workers at University of California campuses have started a three-day walkout to demand higher wages. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Explore further: University of California workers start 3-day strike over pay

Related Stories

Amazon workers in Spain deliver first strike

March 21, 2018

Workers at Amazon's biggest logistics centre in Spain have gone on strike, a first in the country as they demand better pay and conditions, a union said Wednesday.

Amazon workers on strike in Germany

November 25, 2013

Hundreds of Amazon.com Inc. workers are staging a strike in Germany and the union says there will be more to come in the run-up to Christmas unless the online retailer raises wages.

Recommended for you

Uber shows off its vision for future 'flying taxi'

May 8, 2018

It's not a bird, nor a plane. But Uber's new prototype vehicle unveiled Tuesday shows off its vision of the future of transportation—a "flying taxi" that aims to alleviate urban congestion.

Deep learning comes full circle

May 7, 2018

For years, the people developing artificial intelligence drew inspiration from what was known about the human brain, and it has enjoyed a lot of success as a result. Now, AI is starting to return the favor.

Novel simulation technique models material-aging process

May 4, 2018

The nation's aging infrastructure requires massive investment. The American Society of Civil Engineers estimates the U.S. needs to spend some $4.5 trillion by 2025 to fix the country's roads, bridges, dams and other infrastructure.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.