17,000 AT&T workers will come back on the job Thursday

This Oct. 17, 2012, file photo shows an AT&T logo on an AT&T Wireless retail store front, in Philadelphia. After a one-day walkout, 17,000 AT&T workers in California and Nevada will come back on the job Thursday, March 23, 2017. They had been striking to protest the phone and cable giant changing the job duties of some employees. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) Some 17,000 AT&T workers in California and Nevada are returning to their jobs after a one-day walkout. They had been protesting changes in job duties for some employees.

A Communications Workers of America union local official had said Wednesday that AT&T was asking technicians who install cable to also work outside maintaining phone and cable wires, which is a higher-paid job. The CWA said Thursday that AT&T will no longer require technicians to do work tasks that they weren't trained to do. AT&T says its agreement with the union "clarified some work processes on assignments for a group of technicians."

The strike had taken people who install cable and phone service and who work in call centers off the job. AT&T says it had contingency plans.

Negotiations continue over new contracts for workers.

