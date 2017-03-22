17,000 AT&T workers will come back on the job Thursday

March 23, 2017 by Tali Arbel
17,000 AT&T workers will come back on the job Thursday
This Oct. 17, 2012, file photo shows an AT&T logo on an AT&T Wireless retail store front, in Philadelphia. After a one-day walkout, 17,000 AT&T workers in California and Nevada will come back on the job Thursday, March 23, 2017. They had been striking to protest the phone and cable giant changing the job duties of some employees. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Some 17,000 AT&T workers in California and Nevada are returning to their jobs after a one-day walkout. They had been protesting changes in job duties for some employees.

A Communications Workers of America union local official had said Wednesday that AT&T was asking technicians who install cable to also work outside maintaining phone and cable wires, which is a higher-paid job. The CWA said Thursday that AT&T will no longer require technicians to do work tasks that they weren't trained to do. AT&T says its agreement with the union "clarified some work processes on assignments for a group of technicians."

The strike had taken people who install cable and phone service and who work in call centers off the job. AT&T says it had contingency plans.

Negotiations continue over new contracts for workers.

Explore further: Union contracts to expire for 40,000 AT&T workers

Related Stories

AT&T and union continue negotiating

April 6, 2009

(AP) -- AT&T and its largest union are continuing negotiations after contracts covering tens of thousands of workers expired this weekend.

Striking Verizon workers to return Wednesday; deal inked

May 30, 2016

Nearly 40,000 striking Verizon employees will return to work Wednesday after reaching a tentative contract agreement that includes 1,300 new call center jobs and nearly 11 percent in raises over four years but also makes ...

AT&T-union negotiations expected down to the wire

April 3, 2009

(AP) -- Negotiators for AT&T Inc. and union officials representing 112,500 employees said Friday they expect to bargain into the weekend on five labor contracts that expire Saturday night.

Recommended for you

WikiLeaks releases CIA hacks of Apple Mac computers

March 23, 2017

The Central Intelligence Agency is able to permanently infect an Apple Mac computer so that even reinstalling the operating system will not erase the bug, according to documents published Thursday by WikiLeaks.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.