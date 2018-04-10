Physicists invent flux capacitor, break time-reversal symmetry

May 28, 2018, FLEET
An electronic circulator keeps information moving in a certain direction, much like a roundabout. (But in a circulator, ‘traffic’ must  always take the next exit after they enter.)

In the popular movie franchise "Back to the Future", an eccentric scientist creates a time machine that runs on a flux capacitor.

Now a group of actual physicists from Australia and Switzerland have proposed a device which uses the tunneling of around a capacitor, breaking time-reversal symmetry.

The research, published this week in Physical Review Letters, proposes a of electronic circulators, which are devices that control the direction in which microwave signals move.

It represents a collaboration between two Australian Research Council Centres of Excellence: the Centre for Engineered Quantum Systems (EQUS) and the Centre for Future Low-Energy Electronics Technologies (FLEET).

FLEET Associate Investigator Professor Jared Cole (working at RMIT University) said the proposed device is built from a superconductor, in which electricity can flow without electrical resistance.

Professor Cole added, "We propose two different possible circuits, one of which resembles the iconic three-pointed-star design of the cinematic flux capacitor. (See images.)

"In it, quantum 'tubes' of magnetic flux can move around a central capacitor by a process known as , where they overcome classically insurmountable obstacles."

Schematic representation of the proposed circulator. Credit: FLEET

The combination of magnetic fields and electric charges leads to what the physicists call broken .

"Unfortunately this effect does not allow us to actually travel back in time," Professor Tom Stace (University of Queensland) said.

"Instead, it means that signals circulate around the circuit in only one direction, much like cars on a roundabout," he said.

Such a device can be used for example to isolate parts of an experimental apparatus from each other, which is crucial when the individual parts are extremely sensitive quantum systems.

Lead author Dr Clemens Mueller (ETH Zurich) said this device is a crucial component for next-generation technologies, including the long sought-after quantum computer.

Dr Mueller said, "Our research makes an important step towards scaling up this technology, where researchers need to precisely direct control and measurement signals around a quantum computer."

The operation of the microwave circulator resembles the flux capacitor from Back to the Future. Credit: FLEET

In the nearer term, the research could find application in the development of better electronics for mobile phone and wifi antennas and improving radar.

The paper, "A passive on-chip, superconducting circulator using a ring of tunnel junctions," was published in Physical Review Letters on 23 May 2018.

The two participating ARC Centres of Excellence form part of Australia's significant strength in quantum research.

The ARC Centre of Excellence for Engineered Quantum Systems (EQUS) researchers are building quantum machines that harness the full spectrum of quantum physics.

The ARC Centre of Excellence in Future Low-Energy Electronics Technologies (FLEET) is developing a new generation of ultra low-energy electronics to address the increasing challenge of energy use in computation.

More information: Clemens Müller et al. Passive On-Chip Superconducting Circulator Using a Ring of Tunnel Junctions, Physical Review Letters (2018). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.120.213602

humy
5 / 5 (1) 11 hours ago
Oh do they really have to use the term "flux capacitor"?
Ryan1981
not rated yet 10 hours ago
"Unfortunately this effect does not allow us to actually travel back in time,"


Is it really unfortunate though?
antialias_physorg
4.8 / 5 (4) 10 hours ago
Oh do they really have to use the term "flux capacitor"?

Why not? It uses flux and it's a capacitor...and, of course, almost all scientists are huge SciFi nerds.

Scientists are allowed to have fun, too. My favorite is the "penguin anomaly"...which only exists because some physicist lost a game of darts and had to use the word 'penguin' in their next publication as a result.

https://www.quant...0150320/
SkyAbove
not rated yet 7 hours ago
The scientist better hurry, the price of Delorean cars are going to skyrocket because of this article.
rrwillsj
not rated yet 6 hours ago
Whoa Nelly! Back this cart up. Somebody forgot to attach the pony between the shafts. So far only mere wishful thinking is available to pull the damn thing!

If you only read the clickbait headline and the first two paragraphs of the article? The gullible would assume this was a done deal and when can they drive it.

Did someone mention a pony could be found at the bottom of that manure pile? If you dig heartedly? I suspect what we will find is a sweaty ass holding the shovel.
axemaster
5 / 5 (3) 6 hours ago
Scientists are allowed to have fun, too. My favorite is the "penguin anomaly"...which only exists because some physicist lost a game of darts and had to use the word 'penguin' in their next publication as a result.

https://www.quant...0150320/


Thank you for this, I got a good laugh out of it!

