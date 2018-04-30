NASA finds Tropical Cyclone Flamboyan in a southeastern stretch

May 2, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA finds Tropical Cyclone Flamboyan in a southeastern stretch
NASA's Aqua satellite provided a visible image of Tropical Cyclone Flamboyan on May 2 at 3:50 a.m. EDT (0750 UTC). The storm is devoid of rainfall with the exception of the southeastern quadrant. Wind shear has pushed all the storm southeast of the center. Credit: NASA/NRL

Strong vertical wind shear had taken its toll on Tropical Cyclone Flamboyan when NASA's Aqua satellite passed over the Southern Indian Ocean. Flamboyan, now a subtropical cyclone, had been stretched out and its only precipitation pushed southeast of the center.The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite provided a visible image of Flamboyan on May 2 at 3:50 a.m. EDT (0750 UTC). The storm was devoid of rainfall with the exception of the southeastern quadrant. Wind shear has pushed all the storm southeast of the center.

At 11 p.m. EDT on May 1, or 0300 UTC on May 2, the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) issued their final warning on the system. At that time the center of Tropical Cyclone Flamboyan was located near 19.1 degrees south and 84.6 degrees east, about 983 nautical miles southeast of Diego Garcia. The storm was moving toward the south-southeast at 5.7 mph (5 knots/9.2 kph). Maximum sustained winds are near 46 mph (40 knots/74 kph).

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted "The low level circulation center is highly elongated due to the presence of strong 57 to 69 mph (50 to 60 knots/92 to 111 kph) northwesterly , and deep convection is sheared well to the southeast." The storm is expected to decay gradually over the next couple of days.

Explore further: NASA finds wind shear affecting Tropical Cyclone Flamboyan

Related Stories

NASA finds a weak and wispy Tropical Cyclone Cebile

February 8, 2018

Vertical wind shear had already taken its toll on Tropical Cyclone Cebile when NASA's Aqua satellite passed over the Southern Pacific Ocean on Feb. 8. Cebile, now a subtropical cyclone, appeared to have wispy clouds circling ...

NASA finds wind shear slamming Tropical Cyclone Keni

April 11, 2018

NASA satellite imagery showed that Tropical Cyclone Keni was being battered by vertical wind shear. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite revealed that wind shear was pushing the clouds and storms associated with Keni to the southeast ...

Recommended for you

Internal control helps corals resist acidification

May 2, 2018

Scientists from the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies (Coral CoE) at The University of Western Australia (UWA) have found that some corals are able to combat the effects of ocean acidification by controlling ...

Rapid changes in the high Arctic

May 2, 2018

A new study led by an INSTAAR postdoctoral researcher has found dramatic shifts in the ecosystem of a remote archipelago in the Arctic Ocean in response to recent climate change.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.