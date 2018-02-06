NASA finds a weak and wispy Tropical Cyclone Cebile

February 8, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA finds a weak and wispy Tropical Cyclone Cebile
NASA's Aqua satellite provided a visible image of Tropical Cyclone Cebile on Feb. 8 at 4:55 a.m. EST (0855 UTC). The storm is devoid of rainfall and appears as a wispy circle of clouds with the exception of at thick band of clouds in the eastern quadrant. Credit: NASA/NRL

Vertical wind shear had already taken its toll on Tropical Cyclone Cebile when NASA's Aqua satellite passed over the Southern Pacific Ocean on Feb. 8. Cebile, now a subtropical cyclone, appeared to have wispy clouds circling it, and the storm was devoid of rainfall.

The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite provided a visible image of Cebile on Feb. 8 at 4:55 a.m. EST (0855 UTC). The storm is appeared as a circle of wispy clouds with the exception of at thick band of clouds in the eastern quadrant.

At 10 a.m. EST (1500 UTC) on Feb. 8, the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) issued their final warning on the system. At that time the center of Tropical Cyclone Cebile was located near 26.3 degrees south and 76.4 degrees east, about 1,177 nautical miles south-southeast of Diego Garcia. The storm was moving toward the west at 15 mph (13 knots/24 kph). Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (35 knots/62 kph).

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted "Animated enhanced infrared satellite imagery reveals a fully exposed and decaying low level circulation center." Cebile was moving through waters too cool to maintain strength, and it was still be battered by strong . The JTWC expects Cebile to dissipate by Feb. 10

Explore further: NASA finds wind shear tearing Tropical Cyclone Cebile apart

Related Stories

Image: Tropical Cyclone Cebile

January 30, 2018

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over the Southern Indian Ocean and captured a visible image of Tropical Cyclone Cebille. Cebille is hurricane-strength and looks like a pinwheel with a small eye surrounded by powerful ...

NASA sees powerful storms around Cebile's Eye

January 30, 2018

When NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Tropical Cyclone Cebile it measured cloud top temperatures and saw its eye circled by an impressive ring of powerful thunderstorms just before it went through eyewall replacement.

Recommended for you

Axing fossil fuel subsidies scant help on climate: study

February 8, 2018

Getting rid of massive subsidies for oil, gas and coal will not significantly curb carbon pollution or speed the transition to a greener global economy, researchers said Wednesday, challenging widely held assumptions.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.