Monsanto CEO and others to leave after Bayer takeover

May 7, 2018

Monsanto Chairman and CEO Hugh Grant will leave the company after it's acquired by Germany's Bayer AG.

The St. Louis company said Monday that Grant will work to see the $57 billion deal through and oversee operations before it closes. Bayer expects the deal to close in the second quarter.

A number of Monsanto's top executives will depart with Grant as well.

Monsanto shareholders approved a bid from the pharmaceutical and chemical business in December.

Monsanto sells seeds and crop protection chemicals to the agricultural sector.

Related Stories

EU to greenlight Bayer-Monsanto takeover: source

March 20, 2018

The EU is set to greenlight the proposed blockbuster buyout of US agri-giant Monsanto by German chemical firm Bayer after securing concessions in order to win approval, sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Currency headwinds sap Bayer in Q1

May 3, 2018

German chemicals firm Bayer said Thursday exchange rate headwinds had undermined revenues and profits in the first quarter, but kept its eyes on a planned takeover of US seeds and pesticides maker Monsanto.

