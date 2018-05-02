Ediacara Biota flourished in bacterially rich marine habitats

May 4, 2018, University of California - Riverside
Ediacara Biota flourished in bacterially rich marine habitats
A Dickinsonia fossil animal of the Ediacaran era. Credit: Verisimilus (CC BY 3.0)

Some of the earliest animals on Earth were soft-bodied ocean-dwellers that ranged from a few inches to several feet and were shaped like circular discs, tubes, or cushion-like bags.

While fossil impressions from the Ediacaran Era—635 to 541 million years ago—reveal their existence, little is known about this fascinating group of animal-like creatures, which preceded more complex animals with skeletons.

In a paper published Friday, May 4, in Nature Communications, researchers at the University of California, Riverside, used biomarkers in ancient rocks to learn more about the and food sources that sustained this group of , called the Ediacara Biota. Led by Gordon Love, a professor of biogeochemistry at UCR, the team studied molecular fossils, known as , made by the ancient biological communities and preserved within sedimentary rocks that contain early animal fossils. The communities they studied lived off the coast of the ancient continent Baltica—encompassing modern day Russia, Ukraine and the Baltic States—between 560 to 540 million years ago.

Love said the Ediacara Biota lived in nutrient-poor regions of the sea on the continental shelf, an extension of land under the ocean that results in relatively shallow water. Despite this oligotrophic environment, the researchers found there were sufficient nutrients and organic debris for feeding sustained by bacterial primary production and dissolved organic matter.

The team also observed a dearth of sponge biomarkers, suggesting possible niche competition between the Ediacara Biota and sponges in different marine settings.

"Different environmental conditions and nutritional resources could have selected for very different community structures in different regions of the Ediacaran oceans," Love said.

The title of the paper is 'Ediacara Biota flourished in oligotrophic and bacterially dominated marine environments across Baltica.' Kelden Pehr, a graduate student in Love's research group, is first author.

Explore further: Biomarkers helped solving the mystery of 500-million-year-old macroorganisms

More information: Kelden Pehr et al, Ediacara biota flourished in oligotrophic and bacterially dominated marine environments across Baltica, Nature Communications (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-04195-8

Related Stories

Paleontologists discover new fossil organism

May 9, 2014

Scientists at the University of California, Riverside have discovered a fossil of a newly discovered organism from the "Ediacara Biota"—a group of organisms that occurred in the Ediacaran period of geologic time.

Pond scum explains evolution of first animals

January 8, 2018

Microbial mats that existed on sea floors prior to the Cambrian explosion provided the foundation for early animal life to arise, new research looking at trace fossils of that early life has found.

Microbes set the stage for first animals

March 13, 2017

It is thought that animal life first arose during the Ediacaran Period, between 635 and 541 million years ago, but these organisms bore little resemblance to the animals we know today. That's led some scientists to believe ...

Recommended for you

Erosion unearths bones on New York's island of the dead

May 3, 2018

Storms and the tides are unearthing the long-hidden bones of Hart Island, creating eerie scenes of skulls, femurs and collarbones on this sliver of land where New York City's destitute dead have for 150 years been sent off ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.