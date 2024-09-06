The University of California-Riverside, (UCR) was established in 1954 and is one of the 10 University of California campuses. Today, UCR has approximately 18,000 undergraduate and graduate students. UCR pioneered work in biologic pesticides and is known for its research on citrus and entomology. UCR plans to open a new medical research and medical school by 2012.

Address 204B University Village Riverside, CA 92521 Website http://www.ucr.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_California,_Riverside

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

