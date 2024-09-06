The University of California-Riverside, (UCR) was established in 1954 and is one of the 10 University of California campuses. Today, UCR has approximately 18,000 undergraduate and graduate students. UCR pioneered work in biologic pesticides and is known for its research on citrus and entomology. UCR plans to open a new medical research and medical school by 2012.

Address
204B University Village Riverside, CA 92521
Website
http://www.ucr.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_California,_Riverside

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

University of California - Riverside

Q&A: What 106°F heat does to plants

With temperatures across much of Southern California crossing triple digits this week, we are relying more than ever on plants to keep us cool outside. But the plants don't get much of a break from the relentless sun.

Plants & Animals

Sep 6, 2024

0

14

New bean varieties resist aphids and nematodes

Climate resilient, nutritious long beans are unfortunately susceptible to aphids and nematodes. By creating four new pest-resistant varieties of the beans, scientists aim to reduce farmers' reliance on pesticides.

Agriculture

Aug 6, 2024

0

0

How a TikToker can influence discrimination against trans people

"Super straight" is a new term, coined by a TikTok user in 2021, that asserts one is "naturally" and "inherently" not attracted to transgender people. This new sexual identity attempts to distance super straights from being ...

Social Sciences

Aug 5, 2024

0

42

Parched Central Valley farms depend on Sierras for groundwater

New research shows that California's Central Valley, known as America's breadbasket, gets as much as half of its groundwater from the Sierra Nevadas. This is significant for a farming region that in some parts relies almost ...

Environment

Jul 25, 2024

0

146

Lice cause significant harm to cage-free poultry, study finds

Lice have been found feeding on the skin and blood of free-range chickens, which are infected at much higher rates than caged flocks. This finding could have implications for states like California, where all egg production ...

Ecology

Jul 17, 2024

0

89

page 1 from 40