Amazon expansion includes new office, 2K jobs in Boston

May 1, 2018 by Bob Salsberg

Amazon unveiled plans on Tuesday for a major expansion in Boston's Seaport District, promising 2,000 new technology jobs even as the city remains in contention for the company's coveted second headquarters.

Seattle-based Amazon announced it would move into a 430,000-square-foot "Tech Hub" in 2021, and said the new jobs would be created in fields including machine learning, speech science, cloud computing, and robotics.

The company currently has about 1,200 workers in the city, according to Rohit Prasad, a Boston-based vice president and head scientist of Amazon Alexa. In 2016, the company opened a fulfillment center in Fall River, Massachusetts, that employs more than one thousand workers.

The Seaport district fell largely into decay and disuse in the middle part of the 20th century before being transforming in recent decades into a center for cutting-edge technology firms.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Democratic Boston Mayor Marty Walsh both celebrated Amazon's decision, with Walsh labeling it a strong vote of confidence for the city.

"It's great news for Boston that Amazon is expanding its footprint in the Seaport, bringing new jobs and economic opportunities to our city," Walsh said in a statement.

Critics have said Boston residents and particularly those who live in predominantly minority neighborhoods have been largely shut out of the Seaport boom. Amazon said in its statement that construction of the new office space would generate funding for job training programs that prepare local residents for technology jobs.

In January, Amazon placed Boston among 20 finalists to host the company's second North American headquarters, and Tuesday's announcement does not preclude the city from contention for the $5 billion project that the e-commerce giant has said would create some 50,000 jobs over the next decade.

The city's preferred site for the larger project is Suffolk Downs, a former horse racing venue in the East Boston neighborhood, near Logan International Airport. But other sites are being considered as well, including one in the neighboring city of Somerville.

Explore further: Amazon to add another 3,000 jobs in Canada

Related Stories

Amazon to add another 3,000 jobs in Canada

April 30, 2018

Online retailer Amazon, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on hand, announced Monday it will add 3,000 jobs in Vancouver, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) north of its Seattle headquarters.

Canada: Amazon to add 1,000 jobs in Vancouver

November 3, 2017

Amazon announced Friday that it will double its workforce in Canada's western metropolis of Vancouver, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) north of its Seattle headquarters, to 2,000.

Amazon plans to double staff in New York City

September 22, 2017

It's not a second headquarters, but Amazon.com says it will add about 2,000 employees in New York City during the next three years, more than doubling an outpost focused on the online retailer's advertising business.

Recommended for you

T-Mobile, Sprint to merge: CEOs

April 29, 2018

US wireless operators Sprint and T-Mobile will form a new company and push development of a super-fast 5G network, the heads of both firms said Sunday.

Researchers 3-D print electronics and cells directly on skin

April 25, 2018

In a groundbreaking new study, researchers at the University of Minnesota used a customized, low-cost 3D printer to print electronics on a real hand for the first time. The technology could be used by soldiers on the battlefield ...

Balancing nuclear and renewable energy

April 25, 2018

Nuclear power plants typically run either at full capacity or not at all. Yet the plants have the technical ability to adjust to the changing demand for power and thus better accommodate sources of renewable energy such as ...

Electrode shape improves neurostimulation for small targets

April 24, 2018

A cross-like shape helps the electrodes of implantable neurostimulation devices to deliver more charge to specific areas of the nervous system, possibly prolonging device life span, says research published in March in Scientific ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.