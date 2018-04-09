Video: Why you can't buy fresh olives

Olives grow on trees. So why have you never seen a fresh, tree-ripened olive in the produce section at the grocery store?
Why are they always swimming in salty brine?
Oh, and did you know that black olives are actually green?
Watch as this video from Reactions breaks down the chemistry of these salty, oily stone fruits:
