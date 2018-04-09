Video: Why you can't buy fresh olives

April 10, 2018, American Chemical Society
Why you can't buy fresh olives (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Olives grow on trees. So why have you never seen a fresh, tree-ripened olive in the produce section at the grocery store?

Why are they always swimming in salty brine?

Oh, and did you know that black olives are actually green?

Watch as this video from Reactions breaks down the chemistry of these salty, oily stone fruits:

Explore further: Video: The chemistry of olive oil

Related Stories

Mission to revive Malta's olive oil production

October 15, 2012

A green-fingered ex-jeweller with a mission to revive Malta's olive oil production practically from scratch, Sam Cremona munches on a tiny black "Bidni" olive and shows it off to visitors.

Deadly olive tree disease detected in Corsica

April 3, 2018

A deadly bacterial disease with no known cure that ravaged olive groves in southern Italy three years ago has been detected in the French island of Corsica, industry officials said Tuesday.

Texas producers find new oil fields—olive groves

September 9, 2014

Texas has been known for its oil production for almost 150 years. Now, a new oil industry is sprouting in what may bring producers cash and consumers a local, edible choice—olive oil.

