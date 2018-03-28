Deadly olive tree disease detected in Corsica

April 3, 2018
Xylella fastidiosa is spread by tiny sap-sucking insects known as leafhoppers
Xylella fastidiosa is spread by tiny sap-sucking insects known as leafhoppers

A deadly bacterial disease with no known cure that ravaged olive groves in southern Italy three years ago has been detected in the French island of Corsica, industry officials said Tuesday.

"The verdict is in," Corsica's olive growers federation SIDOC said in a statement. It said Xylella fastidiosa has been detected in the island's olive , adding that a lab in western France is working to identify the particular strain.

A strain known as "multiplex"—less virulent than the one that devastated in Italy in 2015—has previously been detected in southern France as well as Corsica, but not on olive trees.

However, since wild cover more than 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres) of the Mediterranean island, the risk of contamination is "immeasurable", the statement said.

Xylella fastidiosa, spread by tiny sap-sucking insects known as leafhoppers, has also been found on Corsica's , which cover more than 100,000 hectares.

"It's the first time that the olive tree and the holm oak have been affected in Corsica," SIDOC president Sandrine Marfisi told AFP.

Corsica's olive oil sector has an annual turnover of some 3.0 million euros ($3.7 million).

The disease was detected for the first time in Europe in southern Italy's Puglia region in 2013, and has since been found in Spain and Germany as well as France.

Known in the United States as Pierce's disease, it devastated Californian vineyards in the late 19th century.

World olive oil prices surged following a disastrous harvest in 2014-15 in Italy and Spain, the two countries that account for 70 percent of global output, according to the International Olive Council (IOC).

Spain suffered an extremely hot and dry summer in 2014, while Italy was hit with fruit fly infestations as well as Xylella fastidiosa.

Total world output in 2015 of 2.3 million tons was a one-third decrease from the previous year and the lowest level since 2000, the IOC said.

Explore further: Olive tree disease in Italy alarms EU

Related Stories

Olive tree disease in Italy alarms EU

March 23, 2015

Brussels called for "complete vigilance" Monday to stop the spread of a strain of bacteria killing olive trees in southern Italy, the European Union's second biggest producer of olive oil.

Spain hit by deadly bacteria threatening olive trees

July 6, 2017

A deadly bacteria that infected thousands of olive trees in Italy has been detected for the first time in mainland Spain, the world's top producer of olive oil, a regional government official said Thursday.

Italian olive tree disease stumps EU

March 27, 2015

EU member states are divided on how to stop the spread of a disease affecting olive trees in Italy that could result in around a million being cut down, officials said Friday.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.