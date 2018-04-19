Tiny particles high up in the sky give insight into climate change

April 20, 2018, CORDIS
Tiny particles high up in the sky give insight into climate change
Credit: Marcos Amend, Shutterstock

Scientists have observed extremely high concentrations of aerosol particles at 8- to 14-km altitudes over the Amazon Basin. This finding could have significant implications for climate change.

Aerosols, tiny that are suspended in the atmosphere, contribute significantly towards . However, despite their consequential role, aerosol interactions aren't very well understood.

To address this knowledge gap, a team of scientists, some of whom received funding through the EU's A-LIFE project, conducted airborne observations of aerosols in the upper troposphere (UT) over the Amazon Basin. Their findings have been published in the journal Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics.

The energy that the sun sends to Earth doesn't all reach the planet's surface. Some of that energy is reflected back into space by aerosols and the clouds they create. Although most aerosols reflect sunlight and have a cooling effect on Earth's atmosphere, some also absorb it. Mineral dust and black carbon are two examples of absorbing aerosols whose action warms the atmosphere.

Prof. Bernadett Weinzier, the lead researcher for A-LIFE, explains in an interview posted on the European Research Council website: "lack carbon (BC) is the second or third contributor to current global warming after CO2. Due to the short lifetime of BC – weeks, compared to hundreds of years for CO2 – controlling BC emissions has been suggested to provide significant benefits, but the uncertainties are high and it is even possible that part of the absorption attributed to BC comes from mineral dust, in particular in mixtures."

The observations conducted over the Amazon Basin provided further insight into aerosol interactions in the atmosphere. The scientists discovered high concentrations of aerosol particles in the UT, in some regions numbering in the tens of thousands per cm3. In contrast, the average particle in the lower troposphere (LT) was 1 650 per cm3.

The UT's high aerosol concentrations provide a reservoir of particles that can move downward into the lowest part of the troposphere known as the planetary boundary layer (PBL). Because these particles have a long lifetime in the UT, they can travel large distances and affect the composition of low-level clouds when they eventually descend into the PBL. The UT may therefore be a major source of tropospheric in regions that aren't strongly affected by man-made or natural aerosols.

The scientists' observations also reveal an enormous difference between today's polluted atmosphere and that of pre-industrial times. Aerosol concentrations in the pristine pre-industrial atmosphere resemble their Amazonian findings: high UT and low LT aerosol levels. However, in polluted continental regions, aerosol concentrations are generally much higher at ground level than in the UT. In an era where humans are the dominant influence on climate and the environment, the aerosol concentration profile has "been turned upside down," say the journal paper authors. The consequences for Earth's climate are significant. "By their radiative and microphysical effects on convection dynamics, aerosols are also able to increase upper tropospheric humidity, which plays an important role in the Earth's radiation budget and may also affect the potential for aerosol nucleation in the UT, thus providing an additional feedback," the authors conclude.

During the next two years, A-LIFE (Absorbing layers in a changing climate: aging, lifetime and dynamics) will be further investigating the properties of absorbing aerosols to gather new data on their impact on climate change.

Explore further: Scientists explain the impacts of aerosol radiative forcing

More information: For more information, see www.a-life.at/

Related Stories

Scientists explain the impacts of aerosol radiative forcing

February 6, 2018

Aerosols are colloids of tiny solid or liquid particles suspended in the atmosphere. Their diameters typically range between 0.001 and 100 μm. Aerosols are recognized as a major factor influencing global and regional climate ...

The complexities of clouds and the seeds that make them

January 12, 2018

Clouds are complicated. Each cloud formation depends on the timing of the water cycle, in which water evaporates from Earth's surface, condensates in the atmosphere and falls back down, as well as the types of aerosols in ...

Study of aerosols stands to improve climate models

August 4, 2014

(Phys.org) —Aerosols, tiny particles in the atmosphere, play a significant role in Earth's climate, scattering and absorbing incoming sunlight and affecting the formation and properties of clouds. Currently, the effect ...

Anthropogenic aerosols increasing over India

November 5, 2013

Aerosol particles in the Earth's atmosphere scatter and absorb light differently at different wavelengths, thereby affecting the amount of incoming sunlight that reaches the planet's surface and the amount of heat that escapes, ...

Recommended for you

Gauging the effects of water scarcity on an irrigated planet

April 20, 2018

Growing global food demand, climate change, and climate policies favoring bioenergy production are expected to increase pressures on water resources around the world. Many analysts predict that water shortages will constrain ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.