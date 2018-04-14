Spain's ACS lands contract for Toronto light rail line

April 15, 2018
The new light rail line in Toronto is expected to start running in the second half of 2023, Spanish construction giant ACS said
The new light rail line in Toronto is expected to start running in the second half of 2023, Spanish construction giant ACS said

Spanish construction giant ACS said Sunday it had won a 775 million euro ($955 million) contract to build and maintain a new light railway line in Toronto, Canada's largest city.

The deal will see a consortium led by ACS, whose president Florentino Perez is also the chairman of the Real Madrid football club, build the new 11-kilometre railway line in the city's north, the company said in a statement.

Construction will begin in the third quarter of 2018, with plans for trains to start running in the second half of 2023, the statement said.

The contract with the government of the Ontario province also includes the of garages to repair and lodge trains.

The consortium will carry out the work through two ACS subsidiaries, Dragados Canada and ACS Infrastructure Canada (Iridium), as well as local companies Aecon and Dufferin/CRH Group Canada Inc.

Explore further: Canada: Amazon to add 1,000 jobs in Vancouver

Related Stories

Canada: Amazon to add 1,000 jobs in Vancouver

November 3, 2017

Amazon announced Friday that it will double its workforce in Canada's western metropolis of Vancouver, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) north of its Seattle headquarters, to 2,000.

Dutch Philips in major deal with Canadian hospitals

November 10, 2015

Dutch electronics giant Philips announced Tuesday the inking of a multi-million-euro contract with Canada's Mackenzie Health to install and run a raft of state-of-the-art hospital equipment over the next 18 years.

Protest targets rail line over Kenya's oldest wildlife park

September 16, 2016

Angry protesters marched in Kenya's capital on Friday against plans to build an elevated railway line over the country's oldest national park, saying the project will threaten wildlife that includes lions, leopards and giraffes.

Recommended for you

'Poker face' stripped away by new-age tech

April 14, 2018

Dolby Laboratories chief scientist Poppy Crum tells of a fast-coming time when technology will see right through people no matter how hard they try to hide their feelings.

What is the optimal way to diversify an economy?

April 10, 2018

One of the eternal challenges of economic development is how to identify the economic activities that a country, city, or region should target. During recent years, a large body of research has shown that countries, regions, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.