November 10, 2015

Dutch Philips in major deal with Canadian hospitals

Dutch electronics giant Philips announced Tuesday the inking of a multi-million-euro contract with Canada's Mackenzie Health to install and run a raft of state-of-the-art hospital equipment over the next 18 years.

The two companies in a statement said the 300 million Canadian dollar (211 million euro, $225 million) deal will "advance Mackenzie Health's medical technology procurement" at two hospitals in Ontario's Southwest York region.

The deal includes the installation, integration and the update of high-tech machines, many of which are equipped with the latest so-called "Internet of Things" technology to allow for the instant transfer of data between devices.

This means for instance that when a patient is transferred from one department to another in a during emergency treatment, information on the patient's condition is instantly available, Philips chief executive Frans van Houten said.

"In the case of a stroke, for example, one can well imagine that it's crucial to have quick information," Van Houten told AFP.

He added the "is our first big contract of this kind in Canada."

Philips and Mackenzie Health aim to create two "smart hospitals" at the Richmond Hill Hospital north of Toronto, which serves more than 500,000 people, and the new 350-bed Mackenzie Vaughan Hospital to be completed in 2019, the statement said.

Philips has also concluded similar agreements in the Netherlands, Sweden and the United States.

