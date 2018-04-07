Scientists discover that cells contain mitochondria specialized to build fats

April 9, 2018, University of California, Los Angeles
Scientists discover that cells contain mitochondria specialized to build fats
Mitochondria (blue and pink) and a lipid droplet, center. Credit: Scott Wilde

Mitochondria, known to most people as the "powerhouses of the cell," have been recognized for decades as the cellular organelle where sugars and fats are oxidized to generate energy. Now, new research by UCLA scientists has found that not all mitochondria fit this definition. Within each cell a group of specialized mitochondria can be found attached to fat droplets. Rather than burn fat to create energy, these specialized mitochondria are responsible for providing the energy to build and store fat molecules.

"This is really a whole new view of mitochondria and what they can do," said lead author Dr. Orian Shirihai, a professor of medicine in endocrinology and pharmacology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. The finding, published in Cell Metabolism, may one day lead to new treatments for obesity, fatty liver and other metabolic diseases, he added.

Mitochondria, small organelles that are present by the hundreds or thousands inside many types of cells, contain the molecular machinery for producing ATP, the molecule that stores energy in cells. Mitochondria within any given cell have always been considered uniform, said Shirihai, because they constantly merge and separate with each other in processes known as "fusion" and "fission," respectively.

In the past, researchers have noticed—when looking at cells under a microscope—that some mitochondria associate with lipid droplets, small clumps of fatty molecules. These lipid-droplet-bound mitochondria are particularly abundant in brown fat, a recently discovered type of fat tissue that uses fat to generate heat rather than storing fat.

Researchers—Shirihai; UCLA M.D./Ph.D. candidate Ilan Benador, the study's first author; Marc Liesa, an assistant professor of medicine; and UCLA graduate student Michaela Veliova—looked in more detail at this group of mitochondria. First, they observed that the mitochondria clustered around lipid didn't seem to interact in the normal fission and fusion cycle with the rest of the mitochondria in brown fat cells.

"They are like an exclusive club of mitochondria that don't let others in," said Shirihai, who heads the metabolism research theme at the Geffen School of Medicine. "And then the big question was why are they behaving like this?"

To answer the question, the researchers developed a new method to extract lipid-droplet-associated mitochondria from cells. They separated from other cellular components, floated the fats in solution, and stained the mixture for the presence of mitochondria, confirming that the organelles had remained associated with the isolated lipid droplets. Then they spun the samples at high speed in a centrifuge, separating the mitochondria for further study.

When the team studied the mitochondria that had been isolated, they found that they were biochemically distinct from mitochondria found elsewhere in the cell.

"Most in the field had assumed that lipid droplets were like a snack bar—where mitochondria went to eat," Shirihai said. "It turns out it's actually the opposite; the mitochondria are there to help build the lipid droplets."

When are activated to burn fat and generate heat—as happens in the cold—the mitochondria dispersed from lipid droplets.

"If we identify ways to prevent the interaction of mitochondria with lipid in the first place, we may be able to activate brown fat to burn fats and treat obesity," Liesa said.

The finding also calls into question traditional techniques used to study mitochondria. To isolate mitochondria for research, scientists generally use protocols that separate the organelles from other components of —including fats, which are discarded. Now, it turns out, those trashed fats likely included a subset of previously unexplored mitochondria.

"We've been systematically throwing away all these -associated mitochondria in all this research that's been done on mitochondria in the past," Shirihai said.

The UCLA team is now planning to study whether in other tissue types—including the liver, which builds lots of fat molecules—also have this specialized function in helping to assemble .

Explore further: Study tracks protein's role in stem cell function

More information: Ilan Y. Benador et al. Mitochondria Bound to Lipid Droplets Have Unique Bioenergetics, Composition, and Dynamics that Support Lipid Droplet Expansion, Cell Metabolism (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.cmet.2018.03.003

Related Stories

Study tracks protein's role in stem cell function

March 23, 2018

MCL-1 is a member of the BCL-2 family of proteins important for blocking apoptosis, or programmed cell death. Many types of cancer cells escape the body's effort to kill them by overexpressing MCL-1.

Mom's, not dad's, mitochondria create healthy embryos

August 29, 2017

Mammal embryos shed paternal mitochondria within days of fertilization, perhaps to ensure the offspring a healthy life, a new study shows. Researchers from the California Institute of Technology will present their findings ...

Study finds excess fat disrupts heart cell's energy system

January 5, 2018

A University of Iowa study has identified how excess fat in the heart, a common feature in diabetes and obesity, can harm the cells' essential ability to produce energy. Researchers believe the mechanism may contribute to ...

Recommended for you

20-year-old mystery of malaria vaccine target solved

April 9, 2018

The human piece of a malaria infection puzzle has been revealed for the first time, solving a long-standing mystery. A protein displayed on the surface of malaria parasites called "TRAP" is a high-priority vaccine target, ...

Why some beetles like alcohol

April 9, 2018

If a small beetle dives into your beer, consider giving it a break. Referred to as "ambrosia beetles," these insects just want what's best for themselves and their offspring. Drawn to the smell of alcohol, the beetles are ...

Scientists tweak CRISPR to speed up genomic editing

April 9, 2018

The powerful gene-editing tool, CRISPR, has revolutionized research by allowing scientists to snip and patch DNA with remarkable precision. But tracking the impact of these changes on gene function can be time-consuming. ...

Topical antibiotic triggers unexpected antiviral response

April 9, 2018

A Yale-led research team made a startling discovery while investigating the effect of bacteria on viral infections. When they applied a common topical antibiotic to mice before or shortly after infection with herpes and other ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

EyeNStein
not rated yet 5 hours ago
An important discovery for biofuel bugs too..

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.