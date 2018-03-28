Image: Lake Baikal, Siberia

April 6, 2018, European Space Agency
Image: Lake Baikal, Siberia
Credit: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2017), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

The Copernicus Sentinel-3A satellite takes us over southern Siberia and the world's largest freshwater lake: Lake Baikal.

Imaged on 14 March 2017, this deep is covered by ice. The entire lake is typically covered between January and May and in some places the ice can be more than 2 m thick.

Holding around 23 000 cubic km of , Lake Baikal is the largest freshwater lake by volume in the world. It contains about 20% of the world's fresh surface water, which is more than all of the North American Great Lakes put together. Baikal water is extraordinarily clean, transparent and saturated with oxygen. The high transparency is thanks to numerous aquatic organisms purifying the water and making it similar to distilled water.

At 25 million years old, this remarkable lake is also the oldest in the world. It is known as the Galapagos of Russia because its age and isolation have produced rich and unusual water wildlife, which is of exceptional value to evolutionary science. Occasionally, new species are discovered and it has been estimated that we know of only 70–80% of all the species inhabiting the lake. For these reasons, in 1996 it was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.The lake is surrounded by mountain-taiga landscapes, which are also protected to preserve their natural state.

Explore further: Mass seal deaths in Russia's Lake Baikal

Related Stories

Mass seal deaths in Russia's Lake Baikal

October 31, 2017

Around 130 dead seals have washed up on the shores of Russia's Lake Baikal, authorities said Tuesday, as they launched a probe into the latest problem to hit the world's deepest lake.

Water pollution continues at famous Russian lake

March 24, 2008

Despite widespread concerns about preserving the world’s largest body of fresh water, researchers report that pollution is continuing in Russia’s fabled Lake Baikal. The study is scheduled for the April 15 issue of ACS’ ...

Recommended for you

New source of global nitrogen discovered

April 5, 2018

For centuries, the prevailing science has indicated that all of the nitrogen on Earth available to plants comes from the atmosphere. But a study from the University of California, Davis, indicates that more than a quarter ...

Determining the timing of methanogen evolution

April 5, 2018

Early forms of life very likely had metabolisms that transformed the primordial Earth, such as initiating the carbon cycle and producing most of the planet's oxygen through photosynthesis. About 3.5 billion years ago, the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.