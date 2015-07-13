German nationalist wins injunction against Facebook

April 30, 2018

A leading German nationalist politician has won a court injunction forcing Facebook to ensure a user's slur against her can't be seen in Germany.

In a post, a user had called Alice Weidel, co-leader of the Alternative for Germany party, a "dirty Nazi swine" for reportedly opposing .

While Facebook hid the post from German users, Weidel's lawyers argued it could be easily viewed in Germany by using a VPN service that routes Internet traffic through computers in another country.

A spokesman for Hamburg's regional court, Kai Wantzen, said Monday that Facebook faces a fine of 250,000 euros ($301,750) if it fails to comply with the injunction.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Weidel has previously accused the German government of seeking to censor online speech.

Explore further: German court fines Facebook over site's terms of service

Related Stories

German court to rule in refugee's Facebook lawsuit

March 7, 2017

A court in southern Germany will rule on a case brought against Facebook by a Syrian refugee who wants the company to seek and delete posts falsely linking him to crimes committed by migrants.

German group gives Facebook privacy deadline

August 27, 2012

(AP)—A consumer protection group Germany has sent Facebook a 'cease and desist' letter that claims the social-networking website breaches German privacy law.

German court finds Facebook oversharing user data

February 12, 2018

A German court has found Facebook is breaching data protection rules with privacy settings that over-share by default and by requiring users to give real names, a consumer rights organisation said Monday.

Recommended for you

T-Mobile, Sprint to merge: CEOs

April 29, 2018

US wireless operators Sprint and T-Mobile will form a new company and push development of a super-fast 5G network, the heads of both firms said Sunday.

Balancing nuclear and renewable energy

April 25, 2018

Nuclear power plants typically run either at full capacity or not at all. Yet the plants have the technical ability to adjust to the changing demand for power and thus better accommodate sources of renewable energy such as ...

Researchers 3-D print electronics and cells directly on skin

April 25, 2018

In a groundbreaking new study, researchers at the University of Minnesota used a customized, low-cost 3D printer to print electronics on a real hand for the first time. The technology could be used by soldiers on the battlefield ...

Electrode shape improves neurostimulation for small targets

April 24, 2018

A cross-like shape helps the electrodes of implantable neurostimulation devices to deliver more charge to specific areas of the nervous system, possibly prolonging device life span, says research published in March in Scientific ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.