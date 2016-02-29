February 29, 2016

German court fines Facebook over site's terms of service

A court in Germany has fined Facebook 100,000 euros ($109,000) for failing to amend its terms of service.

The social networking site was ordered in 2012 to clarify and narrow the rights users have to give Facebook to their intellectual property, such as photos and videos.

A Berlin regional court ruled earlier this month that Facebook had failed to comply with the order, and fined the company.

The ruling was published Monday by German consumer advocacy group VZBV.

In a statement issued through a public relations firm, Facebook said the terms of service had been updated and it would pay the fine.

Facebook has met with numerous privacy and consumer rights complaints in Germany in recent years.

