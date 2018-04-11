Droughts mean fewer flowers for bees

April 11, 2018, University of Exeter
Droughts mean fewer flowers for bees
Bumblebee. Credit: University of Exeter

Bees could be at risk from climate change because more frequent droughts could cause plants to produce fewer flowers, new research shows.

Droughts are expected to become more common and more intense in many parts of the world, and researchers studied the impact on flowering using a field experiment.

They found that drought roughly halved the overall number of . This means less food for and other pollinators, which visit flowers for the nectar and pollen that they provide.

The research was carried out by the University of Exeter in collaboration with the University of Manchester and the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology.

"The plants we examined responded to drought in various ways, from producing fewer flowers to producing flowers that contained no nectar," said lead researcher Ben Phillips, of the Environment and Sustainability Institute on the University of Exeter's Penryn Campus in Cornwall."But overall there was a very clear reduction in the number of flowers that were available - and obviously this means less food for flower-visiting insects such as bees."

Bees are already under pressure from a variety of threats including habitat loss, the use of particular pesticides, and the spread of diseases and alien .

Droughts mean fewer flowers for bees
Honeybee. Credit: University of Exeter

"Not only are these insects vital as pollinators of crops and wild plants, but they also provide food for many birds and mammals," said joint lead researcher Dr Ros Shaw, also of the University of Exeter.

The study took place in Wiltshire on chalk grassland, which is an important habitat for UK pollinator species. The plant species studied included meadow vetchling (Lathyrus pratensis), common sainfoin (Onobrychis viciifolia) and selfheal (Prunella vulgaris).

"Previous studies of the impacts of drought on flowers and bees have looked at individual species, often in the laboratory, but we used an experiment with rain shelters to examine the effects on real communities of living in chalk grassland," said Dr Ellen Fry from the University of Manchester, who set up the experiment.

"The level of that we looked at was calculated to be a rare event, but with such droughts are expected to become much more common."

Droughts mean fewer flowers for bees
Drought experiment. Credit: University of Exeter

The findings suggest that chalk grasslands may support lower pollinator populations in the future, but the scientists warn that the results are likely to be broadly applicable to other regions and habitats.

The research was part of the Wessex Biodiversity and Ecosystem Service Sustainability project, and was funded by the Natural Environment Research Council.

The paper, published in the journal Global Change Biology, is entitled: "Drought reduces floral resources for pollinators."

Explore further: When enemies come to help

More information: Global Change Biology (2018). DOI: 10.1111/gcb.14130

Related Stories

When enemies come to help

April 11, 2018

"The enemy of my enemy is my friend." Now, researchers at the University of Zurich show that this principle also holds for crab spiders and flowering plants. While it's true that the spiders eat or drive away useful pollinators ...

How urban heat affects bee populations

February 22, 2018

North Carolina is home to 500 species of wild bees, yet only a subset of these are common in cities and suburbs. People encourage wild bees by planting flowers and creating pollinator gardens to provide the pollen and nectar ...

Researchers optimise broad beans for bees

February 22, 2018

Scientists from Royal Holloway, University of London and the University of Cambridge have been taking part in an experiment to optimise broad beans to increase bee visitation rates; and their findings could benefit both the ...

Nicotine enhances bees' activity

May 16, 2017

Nicotine-laced nectar can speed up a bumblebee's ability to learn flower colours, according to scientists at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL).

Sick bees eat healthier

February 7, 2018

Dr Lori Lach, Senior Lecturer at JCU, said the study compared the feeding habits of healthy bees to those infected with the gut parasite Nosema ceranae.

Recommended for you

Droughts mean fewer flowers for bees

April 11, 2018

Bees could be at risk from climate change because more frequent droughts could cause plants to produce fewer flowers, new research shows.

Scientists demonstrate new driver of extinction

April 11, 2018

The lengths that some males go to attract a mate can pay off in the short-term. But according to a new study from scientists at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History (NMNH), extravagant investments in reproduction ...

Scientists discover a role for 'junk' DNA

April 11, 2018

Researchers at the University of Michigan Life Sciences Institute and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute have determined how satellite DNA, considered to be "junk DNA," plays a crucial role in holding the genome together.

Bleached anemones found to stress fish living in them

April 11, 2018

A team of researchers with the University of Glasgow in Scotland and Centre de Recherches Insulaires et Observatoire de l'Environnement, French Polynesia, has found that orange-fin anemonefish (aka clownfish) living among ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

phoenix7
not rated yet 15 minutes ago
Cutting weeds also means fewer flowers for bees

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.