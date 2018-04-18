US Air Force awards nearly $1 bn for hypersonic missile

April 19, 2018
This 2010 US Air Force file photo shows an X-51A WaveRider hypersonic flight test vehicle under the wing of a B-52 Stratofortre
This 2010 US Air Force file photo shows an X-51A WaveRider hypersonic flight test vehicle under the wing of a B-52 Stratofortress during testing

The US Air Force is awarding almost $1 billion to Lockheed Martin to design and develop a hypersonic missile that can be launched from a warplane.

The contract follows repeated warnings from senior defense officials about rapid advances by China and Russia in the field of hypersonic weaponry, where missiles can fly at many times the speed of sound and dodge -defense systems.

In a statement late Wednesday, the Pentagon said Lockheed will receive up to $928 million to build the new, non-nuclear missile it is calling the "hypersonic conventional strike weapon."

"This contract provides for the design, development, engineering, systems integration, test, logistics planning, and aircraft integration support of all the elements of a hypersonic, conventional, air-launched, stand-off ," the statement read.

On Thursday, Mike Griffin, the Pentagon's new defense undersecretary for research and engineering, said China had built "a pretty mature system" for a hypersonic missile to strike from thousands of kilometers (miles) away.

"We will, with today's defensive systems, not see these things coming," Griffin said.

Hypersonic weapons can beat regular anti-missile defenses as they are designed to switch direction in flight and do not follow a predictable arc like conventional missiles, making them much harder to track and intercept.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in February claimed to have developed a new type of hypersonic missile that is impervious to any Western shield.

Gary Pennett, director of operations at the Missile Defense Agency, recently said enemy hypersonic weapons—which could be launched from planes, ships or submarines—would create a "significant" gap in US sensor and missile interceptor capabilities.

The MDA has asked for $120 million to develop hypersonic missile defenses, a big increase from the $75 million in fiscal 2018.

Explore further: China to build 'world's fastest' wind tunnel

Related Stories

China to build 'world's fastest' wind tunnel

March 20, 2018

China has announced it is building the world's fastest wind tunnel to develop a new generation of super-fast airplanes, but it could also be used for hypersonic missile technology.

China tested hypersonic missile vehicle

January 16, 2014

China for the first time has tested a hypersonic missile vehicle designed to travel several times the speed of sound, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

Air Force scientists are working on hypersonic air vehicle

June 7, 2015

Engineers said the US Air Force is getting closer to testing a hypersonic weapon. They are developing a hypersonic weapon based on an experimental scramjet program. What is a scramjet? NASA said in a "scramjet," or Supersonic ...

Pentagon successfully tests hypersonic flying bomb

November 17, 2011

The Pentagon on Thursday held a successful test flight of a flying bomb that travels faster than the speed of sound and will give military planners the ability to strike targets anywhere in the world in less than a hour.

Recommended for you

Virtually modelling the human brain in a computer

April 19, 2018

Neurons that remain active even after the triggering stimulus has been silenced form the basis of short-term memory. The brain uses rhythmically active neurons to combine larger groups of neurons into functional units. Until ...

'Poker face' stripped away by new-age tech

April 14, 2018

Dolby Laboratories chief scientist Poppy Crum tells of a fast-coming time when technology will see right through people no matter how hard they try to hide their feelings.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.