A simple method developed for 3-D bio-fabrication based on bacterial cellulose

March 26, 2018, Aalto University
A simple method developed for 3-D bio-fabrication based on bacterial cellulose
Bacterial cellulose bio-fabricated in the shape of an ear via superhydrophobized molding. Credit: Luiz G. Greca

Bacterial cellulose (BC) nanofibers are promising building blocks for the development of sustainable materials with the potential to outperform conventional synthetic materials. BC, one of the purest forms of nanocellulose, is produced at the interface between the culture medium and air, where the aerobic bacteria have access to oxygen. Biocompatibility, biodegradability, high thermal stability and mechanical strength are some of the unique properties that facilitate BC adoption in food, cosmetics and biomedical applications including tissue regeneration, implants, wound dressing, burn treatment and artificial blood vessels.

In the study published in Materials Horizons researchers at Aalto University have developed a simple and customizable process that uses superhydrophobic interfaces to finely engineer the bacteria access to oxygen in three dimensions and in multiple length scales, resulting in hollow, seamless, nanocellulose-based pre-determined objects.

"The developed process is an easy and accessible platform for 3-D biofabrication that we demonstrated for the synthesis of geometries with excellent fidelity. Fabrication of hollow and complex objects was made possible. Interesting functions were enabled via multi-compartmentalization and encapsulation. For example, we tested in situ loading of functional particles or enzymes with , metal nanoparticles with plasmon adsorption, and capsule-in-capsule systems with thermal and chemical resistance", explains Professor Orlando Rojas.

This facilitated biofabrication can be explored in new ways by the biomedical field through scaffolding of artificial organs. Advances in bioengineering, for instance by genome editing or co-culture of microorganisms, might also allow further progress towards the simplified formation of composite materials of highly controlled composition, properties and functions.

Explore further: 3-D printing materials for wound care and decorative elements

More information: Luiz G. Greca et al. Biofabrication of multifunctional nanocellulosic 3D structures: a facile and customizable route, Materials Horizons (2018). DOI: 10.1039/C7MH01139C

Related Stories

3-D printing materials for wound care and decorative elements

September 18, 2017

Cellulose nanofibrils have properties that can improve the characteristics of bio-based 3-D-printing pastes. VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland is developing a 3-D wound care product for monitoring wound condition in ...

New insights into the forms of metal-organic frameworks

January 24, 2017

The accurate interpretation of particle sizes and shapes in nanoporus materials is essential to understanding and optimizing the performance of porous materials used in many important existing and potentially new applications. ...

Recommended for you

New technique speeds up production of protein nano-armor

March 27, 2018

Carnegie Mellon University researchers have developed methods that speed up the process of developing chemically linked synthetic and biological molecules by more than 10 times in natural conditions. The findings, which marry ...

Nickel in the X-ray limelight

March 27, 2018

Making chemicals for industrial processes often requires scientists to use a catalyst—a substance that speeds up a chemical reaction, reducing the amount of energy it takes to make different products.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.