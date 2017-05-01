Quantum speed-up predicted for charging quantum batteries

March 28, 2018 by Lisa Zyga, Phys.org feature
quantum battery
(Top) Quantum batteries operating in parallel and (bottom) the entangled building blocks of a quantum battery operating collectively. Credit: Ferraro et al. ©2018 American Physical Society

While batteries have been improving in recent times, at their core today's batteries still operate on the same basic electrochemical principles developed in the 18th and 19th centuries. Some physicists are now wondering whether quantum phenomena may revolutionize conventional battery chemistry and lead to the development of an entirely new class of potentially more powerful batteries.

In a new study published in Physical Review Letters, physicists Dario Ferraro and coauthors at the Italian Institute of Technology in Genova, Italy, have theoretically demonstrated a speed-up for the charging time of quantum batteries, in analogy to the quantum speed-up that has been previously demonstrated for information processing in quantum computing.

"We have shown that, even in a simple but realistic model, the charging power can be considerably enhanced by properly exploiting the rules of quantum mechanics," Ferraro told Phys.org. "Quantum batteries, once experimentally realized, could be used in contexts where the rapidity of charging/discharging process is crucial. As a possible application, one can imagine the realization of nanoscale power supplies to provide energy to miniaturized devices directly on-site."

In their work, the physicists showed that entangling the units of a quantum battery, and then coupling all of the units to the same quantum energy source, results in a quantum collective enhancement in charging power compared to the case where the units are charged individually, in parallel. The enhancement increases as the number of units increases (specifically, when a quantum battery consists of N units, the quantum advantage scales as the square root of N).

The researchers attribute the faster charging time to the quantum entanglement among the units. They explain that the units are all coupled to a common quantized electromagnetic mode, and photons from the energy source mediate a long-range interaction between units, generating entanglement among them.

The work builds on previous abstract ideas about speeding up the charging time of quantum batteries through collective charging, making these concepts more concrete and putting them on experimentally feasible grounds. The researchers expect that the proposed system may be experimentally realized with current state-of-the-art technology, such as superconducting qubits, quantum dots, or photonic crystals, among other possibilities.

"Our work aims at creating a bridge between abstract mathematical physics theorems and actual experimental implementation of quantum batteries," Ferraro said.

In future work, the researchers also plan to investigate another interesting outcome of the new study, which is the existence of a tradeoff between the 's charging power and its energy storage capacity.

Explore further: Quantum effects lead to more powerful battery charging

More information: Dario Ferraro et al. "High-Power Collective Charging of a Solid-State Quantum Battery." Physical Review Letters. DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.120.117702
Also at: arXiv:1707.04930 [cond-mat.mes-hall]

Related Stories

Quantum effects lead to more powerful battery charging

May 1, 2017

(Phys.org)—Physicists have theoretically shown that, when multiple nanoscale batteries are coupled together, they can be charged faster than if each battery was charged individually. The improvement arises from collective ...

Quantum speed limits are not actually quantum

March 15, 2018

Quantum mechanics has fundamental speed limits—upper bounds on the rate at which quantum systems can evolve. However, two groups working independently have published papers showing for the first time that quantum speed ...

For faster battery charging, try a quantum battery?

August 3, 2015

(Phys.org)—Physicists have shown that a quantum battery—basically, a quantum system such as a qubit that stores energy in its quantum states—can theoretically be charged at a faster rate than conventional batteries. ...

Recommended for you

Quantum speed-up predicted for charging quantum batteries

March 28, 2018

While batteries have been improving in recent times, at their core today's batteries still operate on the same basic electrochemical principles developed in the 18th and 19th centuries. Some physicists are now wondering whether ...

Majorana trilogy completed

March 28, 2018

Since the breakthrough discovery of the Majorana particle in 2012 in Delft, the group of professor Leo Kouwenhoven at QuTech and Microsoft have collaborated with theorists and material scientists of various institutes to ...

Putting quantum scientists in the driver's seat

March 27, 2018

Scientists at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory are conducting fundamental physics research that will lead to more control over mercurial quantum systems and materials. Their studies will enable advancements ...

CERN experiment sees hints of a rare kaon decay

March 27, 2018

What if the odds of an event occurring were about one in ten billion? This is the case for the decay of a positively charged particle known as a kaon into another positively charged particle called a pion and a neutrino–antineutrino ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

betterexists
not rated yet 2 hours ago

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.