Draining peatlands gives global rise to greenhouse laughing-gas emissions

March 28, 2018, University of Birmingham
Draining peatlands gives global rise to greenhouse laughing-gas emissions
Exceptionally larger emission of nitrous oxide were observed here compared to undisturbed organic soil. Some of the highest laughing-gas emissions in the recently published global campaign were recorded here. Credit: Dr. Taavi Pae

Drained fertile peatlands around the globe are hotspots for the atmospheric emission of laughing-gas—a powerful greenhouse gas called nitrous oxide, which is partly responsible for global warming and destruction of the ozone layer, a new study shows.

Research into natural peatlands such as fens, swamps and bogs, as well as drained peatlands, found that either draining wet soils or irrigating well drained soils boosts the of nitrous significantly.

Led by researchers at the University of Tartu, Estonia and the University of Birmingham and the University of Tartu, Estonia, the study took in 58 peatland sites around the world. These included locations in the United States, Australia, Brazil, South America, Australia, New Zealand, East Africa, Southeast Asia, Siberia and Europe.

The authors of the study—published in Nature Communications—are calling for increased conservation of fens and swamps to help reduce the impact of climate change and protect the .

Dr Sami UllahProf UÜlo Mander, Senior Lecturer in Biogeochemistry, at the University of BirminghamTartu, who conceived this research with a global network of 36 scientists said: "Nitrous oxide is no laughing matter—it is a significant contributor to and depletion of the ozone layer, which protects our planet from cosmic radiation.

"Organic soils, such as fens, swamps, bogs and drained peatlands, make up more than one-tenth of the world's nitrogen pool and are a significant global source of laughing gas. They are significant sources of nitrous oxide when drained for cultivation."

Dr Sami Ullah, Senior Lecturer in Biogeochemistry at the University of Birmingham added that this potential problem was further exacerbated when drained cultivated organic soils are irrigated, particularly in warm/tropical regions, which significantly increases nitrous oxide emission.

The report's lead author Dr. Jaan Paan Pärn is a jointn exchange postdoctoral fellow at the University of Birmingham working under with Dr. Ullah and 's supervision Prof. Mander.

"Our findings show that artificial drainage will be the primary driver of future changes in laughing gas emission from organic soils," he explained. "This effect will be more pronounced in tropical regions leading to more nitrous oxide emitted to the atmosphere.

"Therefore, conservation and restoration of tropical fens and swamp forests should be made a priority to avoid and reduce emissions of this grim laughing gas."

Dr. Jaan Parn Pärn added that predicting soil response to changes in climate or land use was central to understanding and managing nitrous oxide emission.

Previous studies have suggested multiple factors of nitrous oxide emission without a clear global pattern for the prediction of nitrous oxide emission from organic soils. A work group of 37 experts from 24 research institutions conducted a global field survey of and potential driving factors across a wide range of organic soils in 58 sites around the world.

The survey found that changes in levels fluxemission can be predicted by models incorporating soil nitrate concentration, water content and temperature. Nitrous oxide emissions increase with nitrate and follow a bell-shaped distribution peaking at intermediate soil moisture content around 50%. Both nNitrate and soil moisture together explains 72% of laughing gas emission from the global organic soils.

Explore further: Growing crops on organic soils increases greenhouse gas emissions

More information: Jaan Pärn et al, Nitrogen-rich organic soils under warm well-drained conditions are global nitrous oxide emission hotspots, Nature Communications (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-03540-1

Related Stories

Biochar reduces nasty nitrous oxide emissions on farms

April 29, 2013

(Phys.org) —In the quest to decrease the world's greenhouse gases, Cornell scientists have discovered that biochar – a charcoal-like substance – reduces the nemesis nitrous oxide from agricultural soil on average by ...

Greenhouse gases from farmland underestimated

April 2, 2013

(Phys.org)—Changes in agricultural practices could reduce soil emissions of the greenhouse gas nitrous oxide and the atmospheric pollutant nitric oxide, according to a new study by scientists at the University of California, ...

Nitrous oxide emissions may get worse as climate warms

October 24, 2017

New research from the University of Minnesota, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, shows nitrous oxide emissions, a greenhouse gas, may get worse as the climate warms. While not as prevalent in ...

Recommended for you

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Whydening Gyre
not rated yet 6 minutes ago
Maybe the world could use a little more laughing gas...

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.