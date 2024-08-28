The University of Birmingham (informally Birmingham University or Birmingham) is a British Redbrick university located in the city of Birmingham, England. It received its royal charter in 1900 as a successor to Birmingham Medical School (1825) and Mason Science College (1875). Birmingham was the first Redbrick university to gain a charter and thus university status. It is a member of the prestigious Russell Group of research universities and a founding member of Universitas 21. The student population includes around 16,500 undergraduate and 8,000 postgraduate students, making it the largest university in the West Midlands region, and the 11th largest in the UK. As of 2006-07 it is the fourth most popular English university by number of applications. In 2010 Birmingham was ranked as the 10th most popular British university by graduate employers. The annual income of the institution for 2007-08 was £411.6 million, with an expenditure of £393.2 million. Birmingham has the ninth largest financial endowment of any British university at approximately £85 million in 2009.

Address Edgbaston, Birmingham, England, England Website http://www.bham.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Birmingham

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

