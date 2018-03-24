Oracle's big-money case against Google gets new life

March 27, 2018 by Glenn Chapman
Oracle's copyright infringement lawsuit against tech rival Google got fresh life with a federal appeals court ruling
Oracle's copyright infringement lawsuit against tech rival Google got fresh life with a federal appeals court ruling

An appeals court on Tuesday gave Oracle another shot at wringing billions of dollars from Google in a keenly watched legal battle over the use of freely available Java software code.

A federal appellate court revived Oracle's case, ruling that the (API) code at issue is protected by and sending the case back to the original judge to figure out how much Google owes the business software titan.

A trial two years ago ended with a jury deciding that Google did not unfairly use Java code, saving the internet giant from a possible multibillion-dollar verdict.

The appellate court on Tuesday disagreed, saying the software is entitled to .

Oracle, a major business software and cloud firm, sought billions in damages from Google over the search engine company's use of Java programming language in its Android smartphone operating system.

But Google and its allies argued that extending copyright protection to bits of code, called application programming interfaces, or APIs, would threaten innovation.

The case was closely watched by the tech industry because of its implications for software innovation and copyright law.

Google, at the time, said that its victory at trial was "a win for the Android ecosystem; for the Java programming community and for software developers who rely on open and free programming languages to build innovative consumer products."

Oracle, which obtained Java when it acquired Sun Microsystems in 2009, had been seeking some $9 billion in damages.

Dorian Daley, Oracle's general counsel, welcomed the latest decision, saying it "upholds fundamental principles of copyright law and makes clear that Google violated the law."

She added in a statement, "This decision protects creators and consumers from the unlawful abuse of their rights."

In a big Silicon Valley trial, Oracle argued that Google improperly used Java software to develop the Android mobile operating s
In a big Silicon Valley trial, Oracle argued that Google improperly used Java software to develop the Android mobile operating system

Google said it was reviewing its options, which could include an appeal to the US Supreme Court.

"We are disappointed the court reversed the jury finding that Java is open and free for everyone," a Google spokesperson told AFP.

"This type of ruling will make apps and online services more expensive for users. We are considering our options."

'Devastating effects'

The case dates back to 2012, and Google prevailed at an initial trial.

Oracle appealed, and an appellate panel ruled in 2014 that the lower court had erred, sending the case between the two Silicon Valley titans back for a new trial at which Google again triumphed.

Silicon Valley watched the case closely, since weaving open source code into software programs is commonplace and often eliminates a need to reinvent commands considered fundamental.

APIs are seen as snippets of code that simply direct one program to another, almost the way a restaurant menu points diners to meal options.

Public Knowledge policy counsel Meredith Rose lambasted the appellate , saying it has erred in ruling twice against Google in this case.

"Taken together, these decisions—which run counter to decades of industry practice—could have devastating effects on the competitiveness, openness, and development of the technology industry," the nonprofit public interest group counsel said in a release.

"This could lead to higher prices, fewer choices, and worse products for consumers."

Explore further: Google wins in retrial of Oracle copyright lawsuit

Related Stories

Google wins in retrial of Oracle copyright lawsuit

May 27, 2016

A jury ruled Thursday that Google did not unfairly use parts of Java programming language, saving the tech giant from a possible multibillion-dollar verdict in a lawsuit brought by business software firm Oracle.

Justices won't hear Google appeal in dispute with Oracle

June 29, 2015

The Supreme Court is staying out of a long-running legal battle between technology giants Oracle and Google over copyright protection for a computer program that powers most of the world's smartphones and computer tablets.

Recommended for you

Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

March 26, 2018

On the same day Facebook bought ads in U.S. and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android ...

Earwigs and the art of origami

March 22, 2018

ETH Zurich researchers have developed multifunctional origami structures, which they then fabricated into 4-D printed objects. The design principle mimics the structure of an earwig's wing.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.