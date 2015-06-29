June 29, 2015

Justices won't hear Google appeal in dispute with Oracle

The Supreme Court is staying out of a long-running legal battle between technology giants Oracle and Google over copyright protection for a computer program that powers most of the world's smartphones and computer tablets.

The justices said Monday they won't review an appeals court ruling that said software maker Oracle Corp. could copyright portions of the Java programming platform that Google Inc. used to build its popular Android software for mobile devices.

Oracle is seeking roughly $1 billion in damages for claims that Google stole some of the Java technology that Oracle acquired when it bought Sun Microsystems Inc.

A ruled in 2012 that federal copyright laws didn't cover the program. But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed, saying it was copyright protected.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Justices won't hear Google appeal in dispute with Oracle (2015, June 29) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-06-justices-wont-google-appeal-dispute.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Google says Oracle sued after own market failure
29 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)