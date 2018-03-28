Image: Egg Island, Bahamas

March 30, 2018, European Space Agency
Image: Egg Island, Bahamas
Credit: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2018), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

When it comes to eggs, most of us are probably thinking of the chocolate variety that we hope will pass our way this weekend, but they're difficult to spot from space. Instead, we can offer you this gorgeous Copernicus Sentinel-2B picture of Egg Island in the Bahamas.

Covering just 800 sq m, Egg Island is officially an islet. This tiny uninhabited patch is at the northwest end of the long thin chain of islands that form the Eleuthera archipelago, about 70 km from Nassau. Its name perhaps originates from the seabird collected here.

The image, which Sentinel-2B captured on 2 February 2018, shows the sharp contrast between the beautiful shallow turquoise waters to the southwest and the deeper darker Atlantic waters to the northeast. Ripples of sand waves created by currents stand out in the . These shallow waters are a natural nursery for sea turtles and other sea life. Any disturbance to this delicate ecosystem could spell disaster for wildlife.

In fact, Egg Island was recently at risk of being developed as a cruise ship port, which would have meant dredging the seabed and destroying . Fortunately, this plan didn't take hold because of the damage it would cause to the environment.

Explore further: Researchers find wealth of fish at deep Hawaiian reef

Related Stories

Recommended for you

NASA visualizes the dance of a melting snowflake

March 29, 2018

NASA has produced the first three-dimensional numerical model of melting snowflakes in the atmosphere. Developed by scientist Jussi Leinonen of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, the model provides ...

Is your Easter egg bad for the environment?

March 29, 2018

With Easter fast approaching, the thought of chocolate is probably on all our minds, but could the UK's love of chocolate be having a damaging effect on the environment?

Understanding the Earth under Hawaii

March 29, 2018

In the 1960s, some 50 years after German researcher Alfred Wegener proposed his continental drift hypothesis, the theory of plate tectonics gave scientists a unifying framework for describing the large-scale motion of the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.