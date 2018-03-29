Germanium promises better opto-electronic properties than tin for kesterite solar cells

March 30, 2018, Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres
Kesterite solar cells: Germanium promises better opto-electronic properties than tin
The picture shows the typical arrangement of cations in a kesterite type structure. In the background the crystal structure is shown, a unit cell is highlighted. Credit: HZB

Specific changes in the composition of kesterite-type semiconductors make it possible to improve their suitability as absorber layers in solar cells. As a team at the Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin showed, this is particularly true for kesterites in which tin was replaced by germanium. The scientists examined the samples using neutron diffraction at BER II and other methods. The work was selected for the cover of the journal CrystEngComm.

Kesterites are semiconductor compounds made of the elements copper, tin, zinc, and selenium. These semiconductors can be used as an optical absorber material in solar cells, but so far have only achieved a maximum efficiency of 12.6 per cent, while solar cells made of copper-indium-gallium-selenide (CIGS) already attain efficiencies of over 20 percent. Nevertheless, kesterites are considered interesting alternatives to CIGS solar cells because they consist of common elements, so that no supply bottlenecks are to be expected. A team led by Professor Susan Schorr at the HZB has now investigated a series of non-stoichiometric kesterite samples and shed light on the relationship between composition and the opto-electronic properties. During the synthesis of the samples at the HZB, the tin atoms were replaced with .

Neutron diffraction at BER II

The researchers then investigated these samples using at BER II. Copper, zinc, and germanium can be distinguished from each other particularly well with this method, and their positions can be located in the crystal lattice. The result: kesterites with a slightly copper-poor and zinc-rich composition found in solar cells with the highest efficiencies also have the lowest concentration of as well as the lowest disorder of copper-zinc. The more the composition was enriched with copper, the higher the concentration was of other point defects considered to be detrimental to the performance of solar . Further investigations showed how the , as it is known, depends on the composition of the kesterite powder samples.

The effects of Germanium

"This band gap is a characteristic of semiconductors and determines which frequencies of light release charge carriers within the material," explains René Gunder, first author of the work. "We now know that germanium increases the optical , allowing the material to convert a greater proportion of sunlight into electrical energy."

Kesterites: Candidate for solar cells and photocatalysts

"We are convinced that these kinds of kesterites are not only suitable for , but can also be considered for other applications. Kesterites acting as photocatalysts might be able to split water into hydrogen and oxygen using sunlight, and to store solar energy in the form of chemical energy," explains Schorr.

Explore further: Tiny crystals to boost solar

More information: R. Gunder et al, Structural characterization of off-stoichiometric kesterite-type Cu2ZnGeSe4 compound semiconductors: from cation distribution to intrinsic point defect density, CrystEngComm (2018). DOI: 10.1039/c7ce02090b

Related Stories

Tiny crystals to boost solar

April 2, 2014

A new approach to studying solar panel absorber materials has been developed by researchers in France, Acta Cryst. (2014). B70, 390. The technique could accelerate the development of non-toxic and readily available alternatives ...

Researchers use liquid inks to create better solar cells

September 17, 2014

(Phys.org) —The basic function of solar cells is to harvest sunlight and turn it into electricity. Thus, it is critically important that the film that collects the light on the surface of the cell is designed for the best ...

Understanding what makes a thin film solar cell efficient

November 5, 2013

Swiss scientists have developed a new technique for manufacturing high-efficiency, flexible, thin film solar cells from CIGS (copper indium gallium di-selenide) semiconductors. This has enabled them to achieve an efficiency ...

Recommended for you

Engineers turn plastic insulator into heat conductor

March 30, 2018

Plastics are excellent insulators, meaning they can efficiently trap heat - a quality that can be an advantage in something like a coffee cup sleeve. But this insulating property is less desirable in products such as plastic ...

Polymers that mimic chameleon skin

March 30, 2018

Biological tissues have complex mechanical properties – soft-yet-strong, tough-yet-flexible – that are difficult to reproduce using synthetic materials. An international team has managed to produce a biocompatible synthetic ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.