Culturing cheaper stem cells

March 6, 2018, Kyoto University
Culturing cheaper stem cells
A human embryonic stem cell colony cultured in the newly developed medium. Credit: Kyoto Univ iCeMS

Human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) can infinitely self-renew and develop into all major cell types in the body, making them important for organ repair and replacement. But culturing them in large quantities can be expensive. Now, scientists at Japan's Kyoto University, with colleagues in India and Iran, have developed a more cost-effective culture by using a new combination of chemical compounds.

Current culture systems need to contain components that can sustain hPSC self-renewal while preventing them from differentiating into other cell types. Of these components, genetically engineered factors produced in bacteria or animal , are particularly expensive.

The new culture was able to support and maintain the long-term renewal of hPSCs without the need for expensive growth factors.

Kouichi Hasegawa of Kyoto University's Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences (iCeMS) and his team developed their AKIT culture using three : 1-azakenpaullone (AK), ID-8 (I), and tacrolimus (T).

1-azakenpaullone supported hPSC self-renewal, but also induced their differentiation into other cells. To turn off the differentiation, the team added ID-8. This compound, however, also leads to partial cell growth arrest, so a third compound, tacrolimus, was finally added to counter this effect.

The survival and growth rates of some hPSC cell lines were slightly lower in the AKIT medium than in other culture media. But its key advantage lies in the simplicity and low cost of its preparation, which is five to ten times cheaper than any currently available hPSC culture medium.

"This improved method of culturing may thus facilitate the large-scale, quality-controlled and cost-effective translation of hPSC practices to clinical and drug-screening applications," the researchers write in their study published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering.

Explore further: A nanofiber matrix for healing

More information: Shin-ya Yasuda et al, Chemically defined and growth-factor-free culture system for the expansion and derivation of human pluripotent stem cells, Nature Biomedical Engineering (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41551-018-0200-7

Related Stories

A nanofiber matrix for healing

February 14, 2017

A new nanofiber-on-microfiber matrix could help produce more and better quality stem cells for disease treatment and regenerative therapies.

New platform for culturing stem cells

March 14, 2017

A team of researchers in Japan has developed a new platform for culturing human pluripotent stem cells that provides far more control of culture conditions than previous tools by using micro and nanotechnologies.

CRISPR/Cas9 + HPSC = human PKD lab model

December 11, 2015

CRISPR/Cas9 is hot. News of the revolutionary gene editing technique that is already shaking up bioscience has finally reached the news media and the public. Now comes a first rate example of how CRISPR is changing the pace ...

Recommended for you

Ball or stuffed toy—do dogs 'know' what they're smelling?

March 5, 2018

Dogs' excellent sense of smell is well-known, whether it is in the context of searching for people or for contraband substances. However, the question of how dogs understand what they perceive with their sense of smell has ...

Arms races and cooperation among amoebae in the wild

March 5, 2018

Microbes are fast becoming the darlings of the social behavior set because their interactions can be understood right down to their genes. They do interesting things, too: Bacteria steal iron from each other, kill each other ...

Plants share defensive proteins in evolutionary pick 'n' mix

March 5, 2018

The recent research, led by the Krasileva Group of Earlham Institute and The Sainsbury Laboratory, used phylogenetics (the study of how DNA sequences are related) to identify how these 'bait' genes are distributed throughout ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.