Launched in January 2017, Nature Biomedical Engineering publishes original research, reviews and commentary of high significance to the biomedical engineering community, including bench scientists interested in devising materials, methods, technologies or therapies to understand or combat disease; engineers designing or optimizing medical devices and procedures; and clinicians leveraging research outputs in biomedical engineering to assess patient health or deliver therapy across a variety of clinical settings and healthcare contexts.

Publisher
NPG
History
2017-
Website
http://www.nature.com/natbiomedeng/

Nature Biomedical Engineering

