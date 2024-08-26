Launched in January 2017, Nature Biomedical Engineering publishes original research, reviews and commentary of high significance to the biomedical engineering community, including bench scientists interested in devising materials, methods, technologies or therapies to understand or combat disease; engineers designing or optimizing medical devices and procedures; and clinicians leveraging research outputs in biomedical engineering to assess patient health or deliver therapy across a variety of clinical settings and healthcare contexts.

Publisher NPG History 2017- Website http://www.nature.com/natbiomedeng/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA