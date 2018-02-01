Team develops new surface design inspired by snake skin

February 2, 2018 by Julia Stackler, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Illinois researchers develop new surface design inspired by snake skin
Seok Kim Lab develops new surface design inspired by snake skin. Credit: University of Illinois Department of Mechanical Science and Engineering

Assistant Professor Seok Kim and graduate students Zining Yang and Jun Kyu Park have developed a design construct inspired in part by the surface of butterflies and snakes, where flexible skins are fully covered by rigid, discrete scales.

Their work, "Magnetically Responsive Elastomer-Silicon Hybrid Surfaces for Fluid and Light Manipulation," was recently featured on the cover of Small.

Their new features rigid scales assembled into soft, ferromagnetic micropillars on a flexible substrate in a predesigned manner by transfer printing-based deterministic assembly. The nanostructured silicon scales on the magnetically responsive elastomer micropillar array enables fluid and manipulation. The functional properties of the surface are dictated by the scales' patterns, while the micropillar array is magnetically actuated with large-range, instantaneous, and reversible deformation.

Kim and his researchers were able to design, characterize, and analyze a wide range of functions, such as tunable wetting, droplet manipulation, tunable optical transmission, and structural coloration, by incorporating a wide range of scales—bare silicon, black silicon, and photonic crystal scales—in both in-plane and out-of-plane configurations.

Magnetically response materials like soft elastomers loaded with magnetic particles, are desirable for their real-time manipulation of fluid, light, solid particles, and living cells—thanks to their instantaneous structural tenability under a magnetic field. However, due to the fabrication process, most existing surfaces of this kind are limited in their functional ability.

Directional droplet spreading

Compared with common responsive surface with simple design (the magnetic micropillar array), the surface developed in our work not only has enhanced performance in directional liquid spreading and optical transmission tuning, but also enables novel functions such as droplet manipulation and dynamic structural coloration," said Yang, Ph.D. candidate and first author of the study.

Their results suggest a versatile platform for both fluid and light manipulations at both the micro and macroscale. Potential applications can be found in digital microfluidics, biomedical devices, virtual blinds, camouflage surfaces, and micromirror arrays. Further work could also result in more biomimetic functionalities such as robotic locomotion, swimming, self-cleaning, and solid object manipulation. Their design could also be integrated with active devices such as solar cells, light emitting diodes, and lasers as scales to form novel flexible optoelectronics.

Droplet self-propulsion

Kim is a leading scientist in advanced transfer printing and transfer printing-based microassembly.

Droplet trapping, .3x speed

New surface design inspired by snake skin

Explore further: Exciting silicon nanoparticles

More information: Zining Yang et al, Responsive Surfaces: Magnetically Responsive Elastomer-Silicon Hybrid Surfaces for Fluid and Light Manipulation, Small (2018). DOI: 10.1002/smll.201870007

Related Stories

Exciting silicon nanoparticles

January 27, 2016

A method to characterize and design the optical properties of silicon nanoparticles for their use on silicon chips has been developed by A*STAR researchers in collaboration with colleagues from Russia, Israel and Australia. ...

'Origami' lattices with nano-scale surface ornaments

December 1, 2017

Inspired by origami, the Japanese art of paper folding, researchers at TU Delft are developing an alternative to 3-D printing that gives the final products many more functionalities than what is possible with 3-D printing. ...

Most stretchable elastomer for 3-D printing

February 9, 2017

Due to its excellent material properties of elasticity, resilience, and electrical and thermal insulation, elastomers have been used in a myriad of applications. They are especially ideal for fabricating soft robots, flexible ...

Rainbow peacock spiders may inspire new optical technologies

December 22, 2017

Even if you are arachnophobic, you probably have seen pictures or videos of Australian peacock spiders (Maratus spp.). These tiny spiders are only 1-5 mm long but are famous for their flamboyant courtship displays featuring ...

Smart surface enables advanced manipulation of droplets

July 25, 2017

For many years, engineers have sought to create a special kind of surface: one that can both repel and absorb liquids, and whose ability to do so—its "wetting behaviour"—can be quickly and precisely controlled. The technology ...

Recommended for you

Team develops new surface design inspired by snake skin

February 2, 2018

Assistant Professor Seok Kim and graduate students Zining Yang and Jun Kyu Park have developed a design construct inspired in part by the surface of butterflies and snakes, where flexible skins are fully covered by rigid, ...

Creating an electron-hole liquid at room temperature

February 2, 2018

Making a liquid out of electrons is complicated, but it opens the door to research in a wide variety of electronics. NC State physicists have created a phase diagram that can help researchers create this liquid at room temperature, ...

Building miniature optical antennas using DNA as a guide

February 2, 2018

An international research collaborative has reported a new, highly parallel technique to fabricate precise metallic nanostructures with designed plasmonic properties by means of self-assembled DNA origami shapes. The so-called ...

MXene material could improve sensors that sniff

February 1, 2018

Sensors that sniff out chemicals in the air to warn us about everything from fires to carbon monoxide to drunk drivers to explosive devices hidden in luggage have improved so much that they can even detect diseases on a person's ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.