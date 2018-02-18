The stiffness of cell plasma membranes affects nanomedicine uptake

February 23, 2018, University of Freiburg
Stiffness matters
Graphic by Prasad Shastri, Shengnan Xiang. Credit: Graphic: Prasad Shastri, Shengnan Xiang

Nanomedicines need to be taken up by diseased cells in order to release their cargo. Cancer cells have altered membrane properties that hamper their ability to take up nanomedicines. A research team led by Prof. Dr. Prasad Shastri at the University of Freiburg has shown that the stiffness of the cancer cell plasma membrane affects how nanoparticles are internalized, and this process can be enhanced when the cell plasma membrane stiffness is increased. These findings are published in Small.

"In order to increase therapeutic effectiveness, it is critical to find general principles that can positively influence uptake of nanomedicines into cells," says Shastri. A cell swallows nanomaterial from its immediate environment via deformation of the cell membrane through a process called endocytosis. According to Shastri, up to this point, research efforts have primarily focused on how and which are responsible for this process. It is still relatively unclear what role the biophysical properties of cell membrane play in this process.

The Freiburg team of Shastri, Dr. Shengnan Xiang and Dr. Melika Sarem, have now discovered that liposomes—nanoscale vesicles of lipid molecules encompassing an aqueous core—can be used to alter the stiffness of the cell plasma membrane through lipid transfer. Increasing the stiffness of cancer cell membrane enhanced the entry of polymer nanoparticles through pathways rich in cholesterol. "The results show that the biophysical properties of the provide important starting points for further improving targeted treatment of tumor cells," says Shastri.

Explore further: Ras protein's role in spreading cancer

More information: Shengnan Xiang et al, Liposomal Treatment of Cancer Cells Modulates Uptake Pathway of Polymeric Nanoparticles by Altering Membrane Stiffness, Small (2018). DOI: 10.1002/smll.201704245

Related Stories

Ras protein's role in spreading cancer

February 18, 2018

Protein systems, such as Ras, make up the complex signaling pathways that control whether a cell divides or, in some cases, becomes cancerous and metastasizes into other regions of the body. For example, 98 percent of pancreatic ...

'Lipid asymmetry' plays key role in activating immune cells

February 20, 2018

A cell's membrane is its natural barrier between the inside of a cell and the outside world—composed of a double layer (bilayer) of lipids (such as fats, waxes, sterols, or fat-soluble vitamins). Intriguingly, it's been ...

A lipid's role in cell division

November 13, 2017

Proper cell division is a basic process critical to cell survival. A ring composed of actin filaments and myosin motor proteins pinches the cell apart, producing two daughter cells with equal amounts of cellular components.

Targeting cancer cells with nanoparticles

February 11, 2014

Scientists have discovered that a polymer can provide a key to get into tumors: Prof. Prasad Shastri, Director of the Institute of Macromolecular Chemistry and core member of the cluster of excellence BIOSS Centre for Biological ...

Recommended for you

Reinventing the inductor

February 21, 2018

A basic building block of modern technology, inductors are everywhere: cellphones, laptops, radios, televisions, cars. And surprisingly, they are essentially the same today as in 1831, when they were first created by English ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.