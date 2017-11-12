A lipid's role in cell division

November 13, 2017 by Natalya Ortolano
A lipid’s role in cell division
Credit: iStock

Proper cell division is a basic process critical to cell survival. A ring composed of actin filaments and myosin motor proteins pinches the cell apart, producing two daughter cells with equal amounts of cellular components.

Reporting in the Journal of Cell Biology, Kathleen Gould, Ph.D., and colleagues characterized how this powerful remains anchored to the allowing symmetric division.

Decreased amounts of the lipid family of phosphoinositides (PIPs) in the plasma membrane have been shown to cause cytokinesis defects. Despite this, how lipid levels could affect contractile ring function was unknown.

PIP levels are regulated by a known set of proteins including Efr3 in Schizosaccharomyces pombe. When efr3 was knocked out in S. pombe, PIP levels were reduced in the plasma membrane. Interestingly, the cytokinetic ring slid away from the cell center, leading to asymmetrical division.

The work suggests that contractile ring anchoring may be dependent on a plasma membrane localized complex regulating PIP levels.

Explore further: Building the ring to divide them all: Septin proteins bundle actin filaments into a ring

More information: Chloe E. Snider et al. Phosphoinositide-mediated ring anchoring resists perpendicular forces to promote medial cytokinesis, The Journal of Cell Biology (2017). DOI: 10.1083/jcb.201705070

Related Stories

A glimpse at the rings that make cell division possible

August 22, 2014

Forming like a blown smoke ring does, a "contractile ring" similar to a tiny muscle pinches yeast cells in two. The division of cells makes life possible, but the actual mechanics of this fundamental process have proved difficult ...

How molecular muscles help cells divide

December 14, 2007

Time-lapse videos and computer simulations provide the first concrete molecular explanation of how a cell flexes tiny muscle-like structures to pinch itself into two daughter cells at the end of each cell division, according ...

Recommended for you

To find new biofuel enzymes, it can take a microbial village

November 14, 2017

A new study led by researchers at the Department of Energy's Joint BioEnergy Institute (JBEI), based at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab), demonstrates the importance of microbial communities as a source ...

CRISPR-carrying nanoparticles edit the genome

November 13, 2017

In a new study, MIT researchers have developed nanoparticles that can deliver the CRISPR genome-editing system and specifically modify genes in mice. The team used nanoparticles to carry the CRISPR components, eliminating ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.