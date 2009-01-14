Generalized Hardy's paradox shows an even stronger conflict between quantum and classical physics

February 1, 2018 by Lisa Zyga, Phys.org feature
hardy's paradox
By building the most general framework for the n-particle Hardy’s paradox and Hardy’s inequality, the results of the new paper provide a stronger Hardy’s paradox, and can also detect more quantum entangled states. As the success probability for the three-qubit generalized Hardy’s paradox reaches 0.25, the researchers are very hopeful that it will be observed in future experiments. Credit: Jiang, et al. © 2018 American Physical Society

In 1993, physicist Lucien Hardy proposed an experiment showing that there is a small probability (around 6-9%) of observing a particle and its antiparticle interacting with each other without annihilating—something that is impossible in classical physics. The way to explain this result is to require quantum theory to be nonlocal: that is, to allow for the existence of long-range quantum correlations, such as entanglement, so that particles can influence each other across long distances.

So far, Hardy's paradox has been experimentally demonstrated with two , and a few special cases with more than two particles have been proposed but not experimentally demonstrated. Now in a new paper published in Physical Review Letters, physicists have presented a generalized Hardy's paradox that extends to any number of particles. Further, they show that any version of Hardy's paradox that involves three or more particles conflicts with local (classical) theory even more strongly than any of the previous versions of the paradox do. To illustrate, the physicists proposed an experiment with three particles in which the probability of observing the paradoxical event reaches an estimated 25%.

"In this paper, we show a family of generalized Hardy's paradox to the most degree, in that by adjusting certain parameters they not only include previously known extensions as special cases, but also give sharper conflicts between quantum and classical theories in general," coauthor Jing-Ling Chen at Nankai University and the National University of Singapore told Phys.org. "What's more, based on the paradoxes, we are able to write down novel Bell's inequalities, which enable us to detect more quantum entangled states."

As the physicists explain, Hardy's paradox involves inequalities that correspond to the inequalities in Bell's theorem—a theorem showing that quantum mechanics must violate either locality or realism. As previous research has shown, Hardy's paradox can be interpreted in terms of inequalities by considering the probabilities of certain events occurring. Suppose that the probabilities that A < B, B < C, and C < D are all zero. In the classical world, it would then be impossible to have A < D. But in Hardy's paradox, A < D occurs with some nonzero probability, in contrast with classical predictions.

"Put simply, Hardy's paradox states that a classically impossible sequence of events from end to end—just imagine a snake devouring its tail—as it were, are nonvanishingly possible in the quantum region," Chen said. "This is really surprising."

In the future, the physicists plan to further explore the connections between the generalized Hardy's paradox and Bell's inequalities. In regards to experiments, a group at the University of Science and Technology of China has begun to perform the photon-based experiment to verify the stronger Hardy's .

More information: Shu-Han Jiang et al. "Generalized Hardy's Paradox." Physical Review Letters 120, 050403 (2018). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.120.050403, Also at arXiv:1709.09812 [quant-ph]

sirdumpalot
5 / 5 (1) 8 hours ago
By "local (classical)", do you mean local realism? Can Hardy's paradox be understood through locality and non-realism?

QM rejects local realism, it is strange to constantly see scientists reject a physics principle (locality) for a philosophical and metaphysical position (realism)!
Mihai
5 / 5 (1) 6 hours ago
By "local (classical)", do you mean local realism? Can Hardy's paradox be understood through locality and non-realism?

QM rejects local realism, it is strange to constantly see scientists reject a physics principle (locality) for a philosophical and metaphysical position (realism)!


Sirdumpalot, your argument is valid and a good tool for science in general, giving it its necessary humility, but we can't invoke it just to preserve old dogma. That argument is similar to the inquisition coming to Galileo and saying: "It is strange to constantly see scientists reject a physics principle (geocentrism) for a philosophical metaphysical position (realism)!" Eventually we have to accept the growing evidence and realize that the old principle is old school.
In the end science doesn't make a recourse to realism, but some times the evidence is strongly in favor of some principles over other.
forumid001
1 / 5 (1) 6 hours ago
Once again, a fancy paper is published in a high profile journal and repeats some old claims: QM is different from classical physics; QM is surprising (because we must assume that classical physics is not surprising).
rrwillsj
5 / 5 (2) 6 hours ago
sir, the first question that came to my mind reading your thoughtful comment...

When you use the terms 'Local' and 'Realism'. Do your concepts have the same meaning as those words used by the writers of this article?
sirdumpalot
not rated yet 5 hours ago
Realism - a property or object that is known independent of observation. So for the Copenhagen interpretation, the act of measurement of a property of a system by some device equates to the fact that the value of that property is then known to all quantum observers, even if they have not themselves yet observed that system. (in other words a statement/knowledge that is not within the scientific method of observation/measurement)

Locality - information transfer bound by the speed of light.

My only point is does this experiment offer any truths as to the choice between local but non-real, and non-local but real?
Noumenon
5 / 5 (1) 2 hours ago
My only point is does this experiment offer any truths as to the choice between local but non-real, and non-local but real?


Since the Hardy paradox relies on Bell inequalities, it appears that the answer is, no,....i.e. the Bell inequalities explicitly make the presumption of Locality, to then test if those inequality correlations are violated.

It appears that both Realism and Locality can not be tested in the same experimental apparatus,.... which is why both are dependent upon interpretational layers in the choice of experiment.

Copenhagen interpretation (anti-realism) would accept Locality, and say that the quantum attribute does not have an independent existence,.. which is to say, the quantum attribute is created in the measurement where it did not exist beforehand.

Since QFT presumes SR as space-time constraints, it would maintain locality, at the expense of realism.
Noumenon
not rated yet 1 hour ago
[edit]
sirdumpalot
5 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
It appears that both Realism and Locality can not be tested in the same experimental apparatus,.... which is why both are dependent upon interpretational layers in the choice of experiment.


So, (and I admit I'm an econ major - tiger parent forcing etc, but philosophy of science is my love., given that the rigorous analysis of pure science is now mostly beyond me! :p ),

if no one direct experiment can test Locality vs Realism, does this mean that the choice between the two is left to, at best, some inference through indirect experiment.. something like the law of transitivity, or at worst, the logical-philosophical method? (not that it's a bad method imo - I'm a Nagarjuna fan for a strongly logical argument for non-realism - hence my statements - but that's a very deep dive for most physicists, given the disciplines detachment from philosophy in the recent centuries!! :D )

From a philosophy of science point of view..
sirdumpalot
5 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
Copernicus' magic was to convince humans that they are not a preferential (absolutely God loved) frame of reference (he had decent reasoning too!). Galileo relativised motion (inertial frames and all).. Newton only built on this, by building a 'relative motion, absolute Time, absolute Space, absolute Property, absolute Object' theory of motion.. Einstein first gave us 'relative time' with special relativity, and then 'relative space-time' with general relativity.. given the march of the principle of relativity, and its progressively increasing accuracy with respect to observed phenomena, why argue for non-locality against non-realism of property or object, with respect to quantum mechanics? ... this to me seems like a step backwards into the dark ages. Even Newton had issues with his gravity acting at a distance.. I'm surprised that modern scientists so easily fall to the non-local side of the debate given what has come before...
Noumenon
not rated yet 1 hour ago
if no one direct experiment can test Locality vs Realism, does this mean that the choice between the two is left to, at best, some inference through indirect experiment..


I think it must be left to philosophy of physics,... which is what interpretations of QM are, since all interpretational QM theories are empirically indistinguishable,.. they don't add anything new....

As you probably know, one of the most important elements of modern philosophy as it pertains to science, is epistemology. We can rely on this to answer your question, because it is one really of the extent of knowledge.

Noumenon
not rated yet 50 minutes ago
Anti-Realism- It appears to me that, while there must be an objective reality, it is conceptually formless independent of measurement; conceptualized attributes do not exist prior to measurement; anti-realism. Since we are a-priori constituted to use concepts to think, which is a condition for thought and therefore experimental knowledge,... we in effect conform the underlying reality to our conceptual framework. The "it" is neither a wave nor a particle, but rather these are conceptual/mathematical forms in which "it" is made to conform as a condition for it's observation given the necessity of classical scale experimental apparatus and interpretations by a mind.

Non-Locality - Space and time are concepts as well, as they don't enter into the dynamics of physical processes as fields or particles that are observable independent of their application. One can therefore say that the 'underlying reality' does not evolve in space-time, but rather is a condition (QFT).
Noumenon
not rated yet 31 minutes ago
IOW, I think your question, a very important one, is limited by the very meaning of "knowledge" and the conditions for it.

why argue for non-locality against non-realism of property or object, with respect to quantum mechanics?


I don't think the point was to argue against locality per se, but rather there are starting presumptions made in the experiment and then the point is to see if those presumptions fail. The Bell test presumes that the wavefunction is a description of a physical entity with a-priori attributes and that there are local hidden variables. Since the inequalities are violated, it must be that given the presumption of realism, QM must be non-local.

The Bell theorem proves experimentally and independent of theory, that at least one component of local realism is wrong....

-Physical influence limit to speed of light (locality)
-Attributes exist independently of experiment
-Reality doesn't conspire to prevent a choice of experimental arrangement.
Noumenon
not rated yet 26 minutes ago
I'm surprised that modern scientists so easily fall to the non-local side of the debate given what has come before...


QFT relies on relativistic QM and so presumes locality as a condition.
Noumenon
not rated yet 12 minutes ago
Einstein first gave us 'relative time' with special relativity, and then 'relative space-time' with general relativity.. given the march of the principle of relativity, and its progressively increasing accuracy with respect to observed phenomena, why argue for non-locality against non-realism of property or object, with respect to quantum mechanics?


That evolution in theory has been to remove observer dependencies,.... to leave only invariant quantities and with QFT, symmetries. Einstein stated "[general covariance] takes away from space and time the last remnants of physical objectivity",.... the objective quantity is the metric in GR,... while space and time are operationally defined in order to make measurements given the epistemological conditions for knowledge to be possible.

There will always remain some artifact of thought in the way preventing knowledge of 'independent reality',... knowledge is contextual.

