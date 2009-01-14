Generalized Hardy's paradox shows an even stronger conflict between quantum and classical physics

In 1993, physicist Lucien Hardy proposed an experiment showing that there is a small probability (around 6-9%) of observing a particle and its antiparticle interacting with each other without annihilating—something that is impossible in classical physics. The way to explain this result is to require quantum theory to be nonlocal: that is, to allow for the existence of long-range quantum correlations, such as entanglement, so that particles can influence each other across long distances.
So far, Hardy's paradox has been experimentally demonstrated with two particles, and a few special cases with more than two particles have been proposed but not experimentally demonstrated. Now in a new paper published in Physical Review Letters, physicists have presented a generalized Hardy's paradox that extends to any number of particles. Further, they show that any version of Hardy's paradox that involves three or more particles conflicts with local (classical) theory even more strongly than any of the previous versions of the paradox do. To illustrate, the physicists proposed an experiment with three particles in which the probability of observing the paradoxical event reaches an estimated 25%.
"In this paper, we show a family of generalized Hardy's paradox to the most degree, in that by adjusting certain parameters they not only include previously known extensions as special cases, but also give sharper conflicts between quantum and classical theories in general," coauthor Jing-Ling Chen at Nankai University and the National University of Singapore told Phys.org. "What's more, based on the paradoxes, we are able to write down novel Bell's inequalities, which enable us to detect more quantum entangled states."
As the physicists explain, Hardy's paradox involves inequalities that correspond to the inequalities in Bell's theorem—a theorem showing that quantum mechanics must violate either locality or realism. As previous research has shown, Hardy's paradox can be interpreted in terms of inequalities by considering the probabilities of certain events occurring. Suppose that the probabilities that A < B, B < C, and C < D are all zero. In the classical world, it would then be impossible to have A < D. But in Hardy's paradox, A < D occurs with some nonzero probability, in contrast with classical predictions.
"Put simply, Hardy's paradox states that a classically impossible sequence of events from end to end—just imagine a snake devouring its tail—as it were, are nonvanishingly possible in the quantum region," Chen said. "This is really surprising."
In the future, the physicists plan to further explore the connections between the generalized Hardy's paradox and Bell's inequalities. In regards to experiments, a group at the University of Science and Technology of China has begun to perform the photon-based experiment to verify the stronger Hardy's paradox.
Explore further: Physicists resolve a paradox of quantum theory
More information:
Shu-Han Jiang et al. "Generalized Hardy's Paradox." Physical Review Letters 120, 050403 (2018). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.120.050403, Also at arXiv:1709.09812 [quant-ph]
sirdumpalot
QM rejects local realism, it is strange to constantly see scientists reject a physics principle (locality) for a philosophical and metaphysical position (realism)!
Mihai
Sirdumpalot, your argument is valid and a good tool for science in general, giving it its necessary humility, but we can't invoke it just to preserve old dogma. That argument is similar to the inquisition coming to Galileo and saying: "It is strange to constantly see scientists reject a physics principle (geocentrism) for a philosophical metaphysical position (realism)!" Eventually we have to accept the growing evidence and realize that the old principle is old school.
In the end science doesn't make a recourse to realism, but some times the evidence is strongly in favor of some principles over other.
forumid001
rrwillsj
When you use the terms 'Local' and 'Realism'. Do your concepts have the same meaning as those words used by the writers of this article?
sirdumpalot
Locality - information transfer bound by the speed of light.
My only point is does this experiment offer any truths as to the choice between local but non-real, and non-local but real?
Noumenon
Since the Hardy paradox relies on Bell inequalities, it appears that the answer is, no,....i.e. the Bell inequalities explicitly make the presumption of Locality, to then test if those inequality correlations are violated.
It appears that both Realism and Locality can not be tested in the same experimental apparatus,.... which is why both are dependent upon interpretational layers in the choice of experiment.
Copenhagen interpretation (anti-realism) would accept Locality, and say that the quantum attribute does not have an independent existence,.. which is to say, the quantum attribute is created in the measurement where it did not exist beforehand.
Since QFT presumes SR as space-time constraints, it would maintain locality, at the expense of realism.
Noumenon
sirdumpalot
So, (and I admit I'm an econ major - tiger parent forcing etc, but philosophy of science is my love., given that the rigorous analysis of pure science is now mostly beyond me! :p ),
if no one direct experiment can test Locality vs Realism, does this mean that the choice between the two is left to, at best, some inference through indirect experiment.. something like the law of transitivity, or at worst, the logical-philosophical method? (not that it's a bad method imo - I'm a Nagarjuna fan for a strongly logical argument for non-realism - hence my statements - but that's a very deep dive for most physicists, given the disciplines detachment from philosophy in the recent centuries!! :D )
From a philosophy of science point of view..
sirdumpalot
Noumenon
I think it must be left to philosophy of physics,... which is what interpretations of QM are, since all interpretational QM theories are empirically indistinguishable,.. they don't add anything new....
As you probably know, one of the most important elements of modern philosophy as it pertains to science, is epistemology. We can rely on this to answer your question, because it is one really of the extent of knowledge.
Noumenon
Non-Locality - Space and time are concepts as well, as they don't enter into the dynamics of physical processes as fields or particles that are observable independent of their application. One can therefore say that the 'underlying reality' does not evolve in space-time, but rather is a condition (QFT).
Noumenon
I don't think the point was to argue against locality per se, but rather there are starting presumptions made in the experiment and then the point is to see if those presumptions fail. The Bell test presumes that the wavefunction is a description of a physical entity with a-priori attributes and that there are local hidden variables. Since the inequalities are violated, it must be that given the presumption of realism, QM must be non-local.
The Bell theorem proves experimentally and independent of theory, that at least one component of local realism is wrong....
-Physical influence limit to speed of light (locality)
-Attributes exist independently of experiment
-Reality doesn't conspire to prevent a choice of experimental arrangement.
Noumenon
QFT relies on relativistic QM and so presumes locality as a condition.
Noumenon
That evolution in theory has been to remove observer dependencies,.... to leave only invariant quantities and with QFT, symmetries. Einstein stated "[general covariance] takes away from space and time the last remnants of physical objectivity",.... the objective quantity is the metric in GR,... while space and time are operationally defined in order to make measurements given the epistemological conditions for knowledge to be possible.
There will always remain some artifact of thought in the way preventing knowledge of 'independent reality',... knowledge is contextual.