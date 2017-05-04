Entanglement is an inevitable feature of reality

(Phys.org)—Is entanglement really necessary for describing the physical world, or is it possible to have some post-quantum theory without entanglement?

In a new study, physicists have mathematically proved that any that has a classical limit—meaning that it can describe our observations of the by recovering classical theory under certain conditions—must contain entanglement. So despite the fact that entanglement goes against classical intuition, entanglement must be an inevitable feature of not only quantum theory but also any non-classical theory, even those that are yet to be developed.

The physicists, Jonathan G. Richens at Imperial College London and University College London, John H. Selby at Imperial College London and the University of Oxford, and Sabri W. Al-Safi at Nottingham Trent University, have published a paper establishing entanglement as a necessary feature of any non-classical theory in a recent issue of Physical Review Letters.

"Quantum theory has many strange features compared to classical theory," Richens told Phys.org. "Traditionally we study how the classical world emerges from the quantum, but we set out to reverse this reasoning to see how the classical world shapes the quantum. In doing so we show that one of its strangest features, entanglement, is totally unsurprising. This hints that much of the apparent strangeness of quantum theory is an inevitable consequence of going beyond classical theory, or perhaps even a consequence of our inability to leave classical theory behind."

Although the full proof is very detailed, the main idea behind it is simply that any theory that describes reality must behave like classical theory in some limit. This requirement seems pretty obvious, but as the physicists show, it imparts strong constraints on the structure of any non-classical theory.

Quantum theory fulfills this requirement of having a classical limit through the process of decoherence. When a quantum system interacts with the outside environment, the system loses its quantum coherence and everything that makes it quantum. So the system becomes classical and behaves as expected by classical theory.

Here, the physicists show that any non-classical theory that recovers classical theory must contain entangled states. To prove this, they assume the opposite: that such a theory does not have entanglement. Then they show that, without entanglement, any theory that recovers classical theory must be classical theory itself—a contradiction of the original hypothesis that the theory in question is non-classical. This result implies that the assumption that such a theory does not have entanglement is false, which means that any theory of this kind must have .

This result may be just the beginning of many other related discoveries, since it opens up the possibility that other physical features of quantum theory can be reproduced simply by requiring that the theory has a classical limit. The physicists anticipate that features such as information causality, bit symmetry, and macroscopic locality may all be shown to arise from this single requirement. The results also provide a clearer idea of what any future non-classical, post-quantum theory must look like.

"My future goals would be to see if Bell non-locality can likewise be derived from the existence of a classical limit," Richens said. "It would be interesting if all theories superseding classical theory must violate local realism. I am also working to see if certain extensions of (such as higher order interference) can be ruled out by the existence of a , or if this limit imparts useful constraints on these 'post-quantum theories.'"

More information: Jonathan G. Richens, John H. Selby, and Sabri W. Al-Safi. "Entanglement is Necessary for Emergent Classicality in All Physical Theories." Physical Review Letters. DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.119.080503

rogerdallas
not rated yet 16 hours ago
I always thought that classical features emerged as the result of statistics-- large ensembles of particles whose properties can only be measured in the aggregate tend toward a "central limit", as in samplings from a population of variables with finite variance. And in that case, a system only appears classical because information is lost, blurred into an average value. But these authors seem to be assuming that the classical limit represents some "real" feature of reality, rather than a crude approximation, or merely a statistical property of aggregate matter. I'm not sure what to make of this approach.
EyeNStein
not rated yet 15 hours ago
We are pretty much stuck with Entanglement until we have a new theory of space and dimensions and causality.
Wave/particle duality is effectively a particle entangled with itself. (from two slits to one point)
Until we can bin the Copenhagen interpretation and explain how a particle can be distributed and then instantly point-like; we cant lose the weird quantum consequences.

Until we can access the Planck scale where the dimensions and strings hang out we may be stuck with quantum statistics. Even if we had a better theory we couldn't test it except via statistics.
JongDan
not rated yet 14 hours ago
Until we can bin the Copenhagen interpretation and explain how a particle can be distributed and then instantly point-like; we cant lose the weird quantum consequences.

Bohmian mechanics, and it doesn't get rid of any quantum consequences that you want to get rid of.
sirdumpalot
5 / 5 (1) 14 hours ago
Until we can access the Planck scale where the dimensions and strings hang out we may be stuck with quantum statistics. Even if we had a better theory we couldn't test it except via statistics.


https://arxiv.org...9002.pdf and https://arxiv.org...4064.pdf
sirdumpalot
5 / 5 (3) 14 hours ago
Until we can bin the Copenhagen interpretation and explain how a particle can be distributed and then instantly point-like; we cant lose the weird quantum consequences.

Bohmian mechanics, and it doesn't get rid of any quantum consequences that you want to get rid of.


Given that the core ontology of the scientific method is observation/measurement, who or what observes or can ever observe the pilot wave of all of existence?
KBK
not rated yet 12 hours ago
The universe necessarily becomes a logic and thought experiment, and dat line, dat line.....about it all being a sea of interactive information..that's it's all electrons, or that it is about intelligence and matter is a farcical circular analysis, or any given particle is a nil - a dimensional pairing schism...thus infinite energy at light speed is explained, etc

..that line comes back full force..and is possibly the only observation point that allows a 'person' (3d self labeled mass aggregate) to ponder realization outside of th given matrix it is ensconced within.

The reality and necessity of philosophy as the father of all the sciences comes back full force...due to objectivity and scientism/dogma finding it's head up it's ultimately twisted back on itself mobius ass. In engineering terms, scientism finds itself hoisted by it's own ass (tied to the origins of the word engineer, which were originally dark age urine stirring bomb makers who blew themselves up)
Hyperfuzzy
1 / 5 (1) 10 hours ago
Wait, QM is not a theory! Only you may except the nonsense as well as the possible; however, you cannot define the world with the nonsense, i.e. an Axiomatic Theory! It is Not!
Hyperfuzzy
1 / 5 (1) 10 hours ago
I see everything as a sea of charge, i.e. its field; from its center to infinity, within any volume, continuos, conserved, always was, always will be. What is time? Take a snapshot, an instant, the field every where, each wrinkle a part of its source, undisturbed, unless other charges! You may take the entire field and a charge away, ... i.e superposition, simulation, volume, proximity, naturally, .. w/o, with controls ..

QM? Like playing with blocks, not reality!
Hyperfuzzy
1 / 5 (1) 10 hours ago
Entanglement? LOL, always, in a crowd, what are you trying to measure?
EyeNStein
not rated yet 8 hours ago
I recon the clues are all there we just need another Dirac or Feynman to make the maths work.

What is it about 'space' that can be manipulated or strained to form a single charge (mass attracts mass of General Relativity); two charges (+/- electric of QED); or three charges (RGB of QCD) but no known four charge force?
What is 'spin'? Why does it behave like some kind of Mobius strip (720 degree rotation) in space?

Why don't photons exhibit Fourier sidebands even when extremely compressed in time?

All these and other questions for a genius near you?
Da Schneib
not rated yet 8 hours ago
We've already seen this in the fluctuation theorem (FT): we recover classical thermodynamics, specifically the Second Law of Thermodynamics (2LOT), which is not time-reversal symmetric, from fully time-reversally symmetric nonclassical quantum mechanics (QM), and in fact one of the explicit postulates required by the FT to recover the time-reversal asymmetric 2LOT is that QM be time-reversal symmetric.

With these new results from the paper discussed in this article in hand, it's my expectation that the researchers' investigations will indeed indicate that recovering classical mechanics from a non-classical quantum theory requires that the quantum theory violate the Bell Inequality. This will be interesting to watch.
Dingbone
not rated yet 8 hours ago
Until we can access the Planck scale where the dimensions and strings hang out we may be stuck with quantum statistics. Even if we had a better theory we couldn't test it except via statistics.
The extradimensions manifest itself at way larger scales with refraction, polarization of light and small distance forces (van derVaals and dipole forces). And whole the quantum randomness and entanglement is just a manifestation of additional dimensions of reality. The deBroglie pilot wave is also propagating within extradimensions. We would observe similar effects if we would exist like the waterstriders at the 2D water surface and observe it with its surface ripples. The effects of underwater (i.e. additional dimension) would manifest itself with Brownian noise and underwater i.e. sound waves spreading. The entanglement and gravity is merely an effect of hyperdimensional, i.e. longitudinal wave shielding. Dark matter is also extradimensional effect.
Da Schneib
not rated yet 8 hours ago
@roger, the question they're asking is *why* the aggregates result in classical mechanics that lack the features of the underlying nonclassical theories, and they are finding that these features are *required* in any underlying theory in order to get classical mechanics that lack these features. This is distinctly counter-intuitive. It's not turtles all the way down; when you go below a certain limit, suddenly you stop finding turtles and start finding rabbits, and in fact they have to be rabbits for there to be turtles farther up.
Dingbone
not rated yet 8 hours ago
Quantum Theory Rebuilt From Simple Physical Principles Quantum mechanics has its hydrodynamic analogs. The behavior of water surface can be also derived or simulated with ensemble of random particles.
Da Schneib
not rated yet 8 hours ago
@sirdump, those were excellent papers. Your question of @Jong was also well thought. Thanks for both those posts which got 5s from me. I'll be reading those papers for quite a while.

I have a pet conjecture regarding interpretations of QM, strongly influenced by the FT: all interpretations of QM must necessarily violate our intuitive concepts in order to correctly describe quantum reality. This is bolstered by the current article and its underlying paper's conclusion that these counter-intuitive concepts are necessary to derive the intuitive ones we are used to. Feel free to argue either way. I'm sure it would be an interesting conversation.
Dingbone
not rated yet 8 hours ago
all interpretations of QM must necessarily violate our intuitive concepts in order to correctly describe quantum reality
The pilot wave or hydrodynamic analogs are intuitive or counterintuitive concepts? For many people even the everyday phenomena like the wake wave around objects floating at the water surface are counterintuitive. And what about magnets, how they work? The force between magnets at distance is typical counterintuitive extradimensional phenomena, yet relatively common in everyday life.
Da Schneib
not rated yet 7 hours ago
I recon the clues are all there we just need another Dirac or Feynman to make the maths work.
You may be right, @Eye.

What is it about 'space' that can be manipulated or strained to form a single charge (mass attracts mass of General Relativity); two charges (+/- electric of QED); or three charges (RGB of QCD) but no known four charge force?
This is a deep question, and the answer appears to be, the dimensionality of our spacetime. We require 3+1 dimensions for gravity, another dimension for EM, two more for the weak force, and three for QCD. Are there more? Not that we see. Experiment seems to show that there are no more, so far. I wouldn't put them in the order you do; U(1) is EM, SU(2) is weak (and it's actually U(1) + SU(2) for electroweak in current formulations), SU(3) is color (AKA "strong"), and no one has found a group theory for the 3+1 of gravity (this would be a quantum gravity theory which we have not yet discovered).
[contd]
Da Schneib
not rated yet 7 hours ago
[contd]
Given that the SU(3) theory of the color force seems to be confined, it's possible that higher order group theories describe higher dimensions and more complex forces, and that these are even more confined than the color force, and possibly weaker than gravity, and therefore undetectable. But that's not even a conjecture; it's a rank speculation.

What is 'spin'? Why does it behave like some kind of Mobius strip (720 degree rotation) in space?
This is not such a good question. First of all, this is only the laws of spin and statistics for fermions; it's not true of bosons. Second, this is fully described and explained by those same laws of spin and statistics. You should make sure you understand them; the probability amplitude is the distinguishing factor here.

Why don't photons exhibit Fourier sidebands even when extremely compressed in time?
Because they are bosons. See laws of spin and statistics.
Dingbone
not rated yet 7 hours ago
We require 3+1 dimensions for gravity, another dimension for EM, two more for the weak force, and three for QCD. Are there more? Not that we see.
So that the world is seven - ten dimensional at the QCD scale already. But the string theory predicts the same for way smaller scales.
Da Schneib
3 / 5 (2) 7 hours ago
Err, @Dingbat, why I won't talk to you: that is, in fact, string theory. It assumes Kaluza-Klein is correct, for starters.

Maybe if you knew something more than the buzzwords I might pay more attention. Or if, after all your posturing as an expert, you actually turned out to know anything about what you're posting all those buzzwords about. But you keep posting stuff like this and it makes it obvious you're attempting to participate in a conversation you aren't qualified to say anything about.

So, how much do they pay you to post here? Just askin'.
Dingbone
not rated yet 7 hours ago
that is, in fact, string theory
Of course not - the observation of extradimensions has been excluded by collider research - whereas whole the QCD is confirmed and actually based on collider research instead. Do you see this paradox? Why the physicists would search for extradimensions, if they have them before their eyes for sixty years already (the QCD is that old actually).
Maybe if you knew something more than the buzzwords I might pay more attention
I'm pretty well aware, that nuclear phenomena (including the QCD) are all extradimensional effects - but both the string theory opponents, both proponents don't recognize them so.
Spaced out Engineer
not rated yet 6 hours ago
sirdumpalot:

Given that the core ontology of the scientific method is observation/measurement, who or what observes or can ever observe the pilot wave of all of existence?

Bulk-5 electrons, but which existence?
A lone ambiguous black hole's event horizon, (thus features are trivial)
Tachyon condensates
Weyl and toy universe models, but once again which existence.
Maybe we can read enough Maxwell Demon minds and put them together into a Laplace's one.
Machine learning for a Heisenberg Compensator and complementary properties of quantum clones.
If this is wrong, it is still happily existential.
Da Schneib
not rated yet 6 hours ago
@Dingbat, no you're not going to get away with posting an article that contains the quote:

This isn't good news for string theorists, but it doesn't invalidate string theory either. The original idea for this experiment was always a bit of a long shot, more an attempt to come up with something - anything - that could be used to test aspects of string theory using today's technology.
"...but it doesn't invalidate string theory either." Your false claim: "...the observation of extradimensions has been excluded by collider research..." Nothing's been excluded. This is an outright lie about the contents of the very article you linked.

Welcome to reality, comrade.
Da Schneib
not rated yet 6 hours ago
Hahaha, here comes the cadre with a bit of string math in order to prove how much @Dingbat knows.

Waiting's over, @Dingbat. You're a committee, comrade.
Dingbone
not rated yet 6 hours ago
the observation of extradimensions has been excluded by collider research..." Nothing's been excluded.This is an outright lie about the contents of the very article you linked.
It's exactly, how the results of collider experiments are interpreted by now: the search for extradimensions failed, the string theory has been invalidated. If the QCD could serve as an evidence of extradimensions itself, why the physicists would search for them with LHT? Try to answer my rhetorical questions at least once - and you'll see. I'm of course aware, that the whole nuclear physics can be formulated in terms of string theory, as Lissi Garrett already revealed after all- but this insight has been most violently opposed JUST BY string theorists itself. And Lissi Garrett is himself also string theory hater. This is the reality.
Dingbone
not rated yet 6 hours ago
I know perfectly well for ten years, that string theorists guessed many connections of observable reality well - they just placed them at the completely different dimensional scale (which is still unobservable by now, after all) - whereas they not only overlooked, but downright dismissed the evidence of their theory at the nuclear scale. Being wrong is indeed dumb, but to dismiss the evidence of your own theory.is dumbness squared. Now two generations of high school teachers are predestined to die out for not being confronted by their students about their blunder.
Parsec
not rated yet 6 hours ago
This result brings to mind an old adage. The universe is as complicated as it needs to be, and no more. In this context I read this as meaning that if it was possible to construct a universe without the complications of entanglement, that is probably the way it would be constructed. One question that did arise however from the comments is a the question of how many posters do a lot of serious drugs. Many of the comments seem so far over the line into cractpotism they imply a deeply disturbed mental condition.
Dingbone
not rated yet 5 hours ago
The universe is as complicated as it needs to be, and no more
The complexity of Universe is automatically adjusted the complexity of observer: the cow at meadows see it simple, whereas we can see it more complex. Your stance is similar to situation, when the shark would "think", that the density of water is exactly as it needs to be for being able to swim in it without bladder. Of course the water isn't adjusted to him, but he (the shark) is adopted to density of marine water instead. The sharks just cannot leave the water for to realize it. There are undoubtedly wast areas of Universe, where the quantum entanglement plays no role - but the human creatures wouldn't survive there for second, not to say about prolonged evolution.
Da Schneib
1 / 5 (1) 5 hours ago
Pitiful; @Dingbat couldn't even get a cadre who knows enough string theory to talk about it here.

Sorry, comrade, you blew it. Whatever you were here to make political posts about, that's blown too, comrade. Sorry, PLA 61398, you're done here.
RealityCheck
2.3 / 5 (3) 4 hours ago
@Da Schneib.
@Dingbat couldn't even get a cadre who knows enough string theory to talk about it here.
Maybe no-one wants to talk of a FACOOL IT with your OBVIOUS mischaracterizations of @Dingbone's comments and your GRATUITOUS insults based on your own 'version' of what is being actually said! Are you 'hitting the bottle' again, or is your EGO getting the better of your intellect/manners again today? So LISTEN, LEARN, DS; instead of KNEEJERKING again (bad habit; not broken yet despite YOU not being actually up to date or fully comprehending of what YOU allude to in your own SPECULATIVE prognostications which mean ABSOLUTELY NOTHING in the REALITY science scheme of things being developed as we speak.

At least @Dingbone is being RELEVANT pointing out flaws/alternatives; while all YOU do is post PERSONAL insults to him.

@Dingbone's WATER (underwater/surface waves/solitonic features etc) DIMENSIONAL perspectives are VALID; as EINSTEIN HIMSELF used similar analogies! OK?
RealityCheck
1 / 5 (2) 4 hours ago
@Da Schneib.
...fluctuation theorem (FT): we recover classical thermodynamics, specifically the Second Law of Thermodynamics (2LOT), ...
That's already understood/treated via CHAOS THEORY techniques/principles. No need to p[retend you have 'discovered' a deeper connection, DS. Besides, FT is a MATHS abstraction in STATISTICS construct; while CHAOS THEORY actually addresses the actual entities and probabilities for SELF-ORGANIZATION (reversal of entropy) and FURTHER entropic and aggregative INTERACTIONs between self-organized 'features' and 'waves/solitons etc which range up/down the potentially stable states/scales DEPENDING on inherent spatio-temporal persistence/evolutionary possibilities and BPU*NDARY conditions/limitations.

So, DS, please stop insulting others while YOU are just as lost in confused speculations due to confused CONFLATION of "REALITY PHYSICAL DIMENSION" and "ABSTRACT ANALYTICAL DIMENSION" (especially CONFLATED BADLY in MATHS-based HYPOTHESES).

RealityCheck
1 / 5 (2) 4 hours ago
@Dingbone.
The extradimensions manifest itself ...The effects of underwater (i.e. additional dimension)...
I will now risk letting some of my Reality-based ToE Insight 'cats' out of the bag, just for you. :)

ONLY THREE REAL DIMENSIONAL 'contexts' for real phenomena:

- 'passive' REAL SPACE in balance but always subject to CHAOS effects;

- 'active' ENERGY-space which arises from CHAOS phenomena imbalances in previously 'passive' space context; and

- 'emergent' VACUUM consisting of emergent RANGE of 'sub-quantum/higher aggregation' activity/entities manifesting observable physical effectiveness/interactions etc.

AL OTHER DIMENSIONS 'context' (as currently used/alluded to by MATHS 'theories' like String/QM/SR/GR etc) are ALL ANALYTICAL 'abstractions contructs' thus having NO DIRECT EFFECTIVENESS meaning in real DYNAMICAL phenomenological MOTIONS/DIRECTIONS in ALL THREE above REAL 'contexts'.

Your perspective comes closest, but not quite 'there' yet, @Dingbone. :)

