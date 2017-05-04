Entanglement is an inevitable feature of reality

(Phys.org)—Is entanglement really necessary for describing the physical world, or is it possible to have some post-quantum theory without entanglement?
In a new study, physicists have mathematically proved that any theory that has a classical limit—meaning that it can describe our observations of the classical world by recovering classical theory under certain conditions—must contain entanglement. So despite the fact that entanglement goes against classical intuition, entanglement must be an inevitable feature of not only quantum theory but also any non-classical theory, even those that are yet to be developed.
The physicists, Jonathan G. Richens at Imperial College London and University College London, John H. Selby at Imperial College London and the University of Oxford, and Sabri W. Al-Safi at Nottingham Trent University, have published a paper establishing entanglement as a necessary feature of any non-classical theory in a recent issue of Physical Review Letters.
"Quantum theory has many strange features compared to classical theory," Richens told Phys.org. "Traditionally we study how the classical world emerges from the quantum, but we set out to reverse this reasoning to see how the classical world shapes the quantum. In doing so we show that one of its strangest features, entanglement, is totally unsurprising. This hints that much of the apparent strangeness of quantum theory is an inevitable consequence of going beyond classical theory, or perhaps even a consequence of our inability to leave classical theory behind."
Although the full proof is very detailed, the main idea behind it is simply that any theory that describes reality must behave like classical theory in some limit. This requirement seems pretty obvious, but as the physicists show, it imparts strong constraints on the structure of any non-classical theory.
Quantum theory fulfills this requirement of having a classical limit through the process of decoherence. When a quantum system interacts with the outside environment, the system loses its quantum coherence and everything that makes it quantum. So the system becomes classical and behaves as expected by classical theory.
Here, the physicists show that any non-classical theory that recovers classical theory must contain entangled states. To prove this, they assume the opposite: that such a theory does not have entanglement. Then they show that, without entanglement, any theory that recovers classical theory must be classical theory itself—a contradiction of the original hypothesis that the theory in question is non-classical. This result implies that the assumption that such a theory does not have entanglement is false, which means that any theory of this kind must have entanglement.
This result may be just the beginning of many other related discoveries, since it opens up the possibility that other physical features of quantum theory can be reproduced simply by requiring that the theory has a classical limit. The physicists anticipate that features such as information causality, bit symmetry, and macroscopic locality may all be shown to arise from this single requirement. The results also provide a clearer idea of what any future non-classical, post-quantum theory must look like.
"My future goals would be to see if Bell non-locality can likewise be derived from the existence of a classical limit," Richens said. "It would be interesting if all theories superseding classical theory must violate local realism. I am also working to see if certain extensions of quantum theory (such as higher order interference) can be ruled out by the existence of a classical limit, or if this limit imparts useful constraints on these 'post-quantum theories.'"
Explore further: Envisioning a future quantum internet
More information:
Jonathan G. Richens, John H. Selby, and Sabri W. Al-Safi. "Entanglement is Necessary for Emergent Classicality in All Physical Theories." Physical Review Letters. DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.119.080503
rogerdallas
EyeNStein
Wave/particle duality is effectively a particle entangled with itself. (from two slits to one point)
Until we can bin the Copenhagen interpretation and explain how a particle can be distributed and then instantly point-like; we cant lose the weird quantum consequences.
Until we can access the Planck scale where the dimensions and strings hang out we may be stuck with quantum statistics. Even if we had a better theory we couldn't test it except via statistics.
JongDan
Bohmian mechanics, and it doesn't get rid of any quantum consequences that you want to get rid of.
sirdumpalot
https://arxiv.org...9002.pdf and https://arxiv.org...4064.pdf
sirdumpalot
Given that the core ontology of the scientific method is observation/measurement, who or what observes or can ever observe the pilot wave of all of existence?
KBK
..that line comes back full force..and is possibly the only observation point that allows a 'person' (3d self labeled mass aggregate) to ponder realization outside of th given matrix it is ensconced within.
The reality and necessity of philosophy as the father of all the sciences comes back full force...due to objectivity and scientism/dogma finding it's head up it's ultimately twisted back on itself mobius ass. In engineering terms, scientism finds itself hoisted by it's own ass (tied to the origins of the word engineer, which were originally dark age urine stirring bomb makers who blew themselves up)
Hyperfuzzy
Hyperfuzzy
QM? Like playing with blocks, not reality!
Hyperfuzzy
EyeNStein
What is it about 'space' that can be manipulated or strained to form a single charge (mass attracts mass of General Relativity); two charges (+/- electric of QED); or three charges (RGB of QCD) but no known four charge force?
What is 'spin'? Why does it behave like some kind of Mobius strip (720 degree rotation) in space?
Why don't photons exhibit Fourier sidebands even when extremely compressed in time?
All these and other questions for a genius near you?
Da Schneib
With these new results from the paper discussed in this article in hand, it's my expectation that the researchers' investigations will indeed indicate that recovering classical mechanics from a non-classical quantum theory requires that the quantum theory violate the Bell Inequality. This will be interesting to watch.
Dingbone
Da Schneib
Dingbone
Da Schneib
I have a pet conjecture regarding interpretations of QM, strongly influenced by the FT: all interpretations of QM must necessarily violate our intuitive concepts in order to correctly describe quantum reality. This is bolstered by the current article and its underlying paper's conclusion that these counter-intuitive concepts are necessary to derive the intuitive ones we are used to. Feel free to argue either way. I'm sure it would be an interesting conversation.
Dingbone
Da Schneib
This is a deep question, and the answer appears to be, the dimensionality of our spacetime. We require 3+1 dimensions for gravity, another dimension for EM, two more for the weak force, and three for QCD. Are there more? Not that we see. Experiment seems to show that there are no more, so far. I wouldn't put them in the order you do; U(1) is EM, SU(2) is weak (and it's actually U(1) + SU(2) for electroweak in current formulations), SU(3) is color (AKA "strong"), and no one has found a group theory for the 3+1 of gravity (this would be a quantum gravity theory which we have not yet discovered).
[contd]
Da Schneib
Given that the SU(3) theory of the color force seems to be confined, it's possible that higher order group theories describe higher dimensions and more complex forces, and that these are even more confined than the color force, and possibly weaker than gravity, and therefore undetectable. But that's not even a conjecture; it's a rank speculation.
This is not such a good question. First of all, this is only the laws of spin and statistics for fermions; it's not true of bosons. Second, this is fully described and explained by those same laws of spin and statistics. You should make sure you understand them; the probability amplitude is the distinguishing factor here.
Because they are bosons. See laws of spin and statistics.
Dingbone
Da Schneib
Maybe if you knew something more than the buzzwords I might pay more attention. Or if, after all your posturing as an expert, you actually turned out to know anything about what you're posting all those buzzwords about. But you keep posting stuff like this and it makes it obvious you're attempting to participate in a conversation you aren't qualified to say anything about.
So, how much do they pay you to post here? Just askin'.
Dingbone
I'm pretty well aware, that nuclear phenomena (including the QCD) are all extradimensional effects - but both the string theory opponents, both proponents don't recognize them so.
Spaced out Engineer
Bulk-5 electrons, but which existence?
A lone ambiguous black hole's event horizon, (thus features are trivial)
Tachyon condensates
Weyl and toy universe models, but once again which existence.
Maybe we can read enough Maxwell Demon minds and put them together into a Laplace's one.
Machine learning for a Heisenberg Compensator and complementary properties of quantum clones.
If this is wrong, it is still happily existential.
Da Schneib
"...but it doesn't invalidate string theory either." Your false claim: "...the observation of extradimensions has been excluded by collider research..." Nothing's been excluded. This is an outright lie about the contents of the very article you linked.
Welcome to reality, comrade.
Da Schneib
Waiting's over, @Dingbat. You're a committee, comrade.
Dingbone
Dingbone
Parsec
Dingbone
Da Schneib
Sorry, comrade, you blew it. Whatever you were here to make political posts about, that's blown too, comrade. Sorry, PLA 61398, you're done here.
RealityCheck
At least @Dingbone is being RELEVANT pointing out flaws/alternatives; while all YOU do is post PERSONAL insults to him.
@Dingbone's WATER (underwater/surface waves/solitonic features etc) DIMENSIONAL perspectives are VALID; as EINSTEIN HIMSELF used similar analogies! OK?
RealityCheck
So, DS, please stop insulting others while YOU are just as lost in confused speculations due to confused CONFLATION of "REALITY PHYSICAL DIMENSION" and "ABSTRACT ANALYTICAL DIMENSION" (especially CONFLATED BADLY in MATHS-based HYPOTHESES).
RealityCheck
ONLY THREE REAL DIMENSIONAL 'contexts' for real phenomena:
- 'passive' REAL SPACE in balance but always subject to CHAOS effects;
- 'active' ENERGY-space which arises from CHAOS phenomena imbalances in previously 'passive' space context; and
- 'emergent' VACUUM consisting of emergent RANGE of 'sub-quantum/higher aggregation' activity/entities manifesting observable physical effectiveness/interactions etc.
AL OTHER DIMENSIONS 'context' (as currently used/alluded to by MATHS 'theories' like String/QM/SR/GR etc) are ALL ANALYTICAL 'abstractions contructs' thus having NO DIRECT EFFECTIVENESS meaning in real DYNAMICAL phenomenological MOTIONS/DIRECTIONS in ALL THREE above REAL 'contexts'.
Your perspective comes closest, but not quite 'there' yet, @Dingbone. :)