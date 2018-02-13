February 13, 2018

Google takes on Snapchat with its own 'Stories' format

Google takes aim at Snapchat
Google takes aim at Snapchat

Google launched its own "stories" format Tuesday to compete with Snapchat and Instagram with image-driven news articles aimed at mobile phone and tablet users.

Content for its "AMP stories" initially comes from outlets like CNN, The Washington Post, Conde Nast, Wired and US People magazine, and is designed to load much faster on mobile devices than conventional articles and videos.

"On , users browse lots of articles, but engage with few in-depth," said Rudy Galfi, who is heading the drive at Google.

"Images, videos and graphics help get readers' attention as quickly as possible and keep them engaged through immersive and easily consumable visual information," he added.

"AMP stories" articles fill the screen and are image and video led. Users can tap on the home screen to read further or simply swipe to the next .

Google claims the format, which it is opening up to software developers, gives "novel ways to tell immersive stories" without the "prohibitively high start-up costs, particularly for small publishers".

It was developed with major US media outlets and can also be read on a computer, although its promoters said the immersive effect is better on mobiles.

"AMP stories aim to make the production of stories as easy as possible from a technical perspective," Google said.

"The mobile web is great for distributing and sharing content, but mastering performance can be tricky," it added.

But AMP Stories give "gives great editorial freedom to content creators," it claimed.

Snapchat, Instagram and particularly Facebook have all heavily used their own stories formats for full-screen displays of content.

Google said it eventually plans to bring "AMP stories to more products across Google, and expand the ways they appear in Google Search."

© 2018 AFP

Citation: Google takes on Snapchat with its own 'Stories' format (2018, February 13) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-02-google-snapchat-stories-format.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Google expands speedy news page program
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

2 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

13 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)