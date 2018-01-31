Google parent Alphabet reports $3 bn loss on tax provision

February 1, 2018
google

Google parent company Alphabet on Thursday reported a quarterly loss of $3 billion as it set aside $11 billion for taxes on its overseas profits being brought back to the United States.

The California tech giant said revenues in the last three months of 2017 rose 24 percent from a year ago to $32.3 billion and cited "great growth" for the company.

Shares in Alphabet slid 2.4 percent to $1,139.05 in after-hours trade, amid concerns over profits below expectations.

Google remained the key driver of and profit for the company, which has reorganized into new divisions for self-driving vehicles, life sciences and other so-called "moonshot" projects.

The Google segment accounted for $31.9 billion in revenue and delivered an of $8.8 billion.

Excluding the tax provision—following the lead of other multinationals taking advantage of a favorable rate to repatriate earnings—Alphabet would have posted a of $6.8 billion.

"Our business is driving great growth, with 2017 revenues of $110.9 billion, up 23 percent year on year, and fourth quarter revenues of $32.3 billion, up 24 percent year on year," chief financial officer Ruth Porat said.

"Our full year operating income growth continues to underscore our core strength, and on top of this, we continue to make substantial investments for the long-term in exciting new businesses."

Alphabet's "other bets" category delivered revenue of $409 million, up from $262 million a year earlier. The loss from those projects narrowed to $916 million from $1.1 billion.

Explore further: Alphabet/Google profit jumps 43% to $4.9 bn

Related Stories

Alphabet/Google profit jumps 43% to $4.9 bn

July 28, 2016

Google parent Alphabet said Thursday its second quarter profit jumped 43 percent from last year to $4.9 billion, in results that lifted shares of the internet giant.

Fiat Chrysler nearly doubles profits in 2017

January 25, 2018

Italian-US carmaker Fiat Chrysler said Thursday that its net profit nearly doubled in 2017, outpacing analysts' expectations, but it downgraded its sales target for the current year.

Alphabet profit hit by EU fine on Google

July 24, 2017

Google parent Alphabet on Monday saw shares slide as the market reacted to a massive fine by the European Commission and word that success in mobile, cloud and YouTube is coming with higher costs.

Recommended for you

3-D printing of living cells

February 1, 2018

Using a new technique they call "in-air microfluidics," University of Twente scientists succeed in printing 3-D structures with living cells. This special technique enable the fast and 'on-the-fly' production of micro building ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.