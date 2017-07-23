Alphabet profit hit by EU fine on Google

July 24, 2017
Google's parent company Alphabet says its quarterly profits took a hit because of a $2.74 billion anti-trust fine imposed by the
Google's parent company Alphabet says its quarterly profits took a hit because of a $2.74 billion anti-trust fine imposed by the European Union

Google parent Alphabet on Monday reported a quarterly profit of $3.5 billion, in a sharp decline from a year ago, with a massive fine by the European Commission biting into earnings.

The technology giant reported that revenue grew to $26 billion in the recently ended quarter, and that profit would have tallied nearly $6.3 billion if it weren't for a $2.74 billion antitrust fine levied on search engine Google by the European Commission.

The earnings for the quarter fell 28 percent from the same period last year.

Revenue was up 21 percent from the same quarter last year.

Alphabet chief financial officer Ruth Porat said te report showed "strong growth with great underlying momentum," as the company makes "focused investments in new revenue streams."

Alphabet shares slid about 2.9 percent to .$969.03 in after-market trades that followed release of the earnings figures.

Investors have been concerned about what the regulatory trouble in Europe means for Alphabet, which gets most of its money from Google advertising while investing in "other bets" such as self-driving cars.

Alphabet took in $248 million in revenue and posted a narrowed loss of $772 million in its "other bets" category in the recently ended quarter.

Google and the EU are gearing up for a battle that could last years, with the Silicon Valley behemoth facing a relentless challenge to its ambition to expand beyond search results.

Brussels has already spent seven years targeting Google, fueled by a deep apprehension of the company's dominance of Internet search across Europe, where it commands about 90 percent of the market.

In a verdict that could redraw the online map worldwide, the EU's top antitrust sheriff Margrethe Vestager in June imposed a record fine on Google for illegally favoring its shopping service in search results.

The EU accuses Google of giving its multitude of services too much priority in search results to the detriment of other price comparison services.

The decision—if it survives an expected appeal process - could prove to be momentous for Google, as well as for competition law in general.

The EU is also examining Google's AdSense advertising service and its Android mobile phone software.

Finding a balance

Alphabet would be wise to diversify, but it just must be careful not to take advantage of its powerful position in online search to gain advantage, noted Silicon Valley analyst Rob Enderle of Enderle Group.

Investors will also be watching to make sure this is a one-time fine, because not even a behemoth like Google can take that kind of cash hit each quarter, the analyst said.

"I don't see Google changing its behavior, which means the EU could continue to hit them with excessive fines," Enderle said.

"The EU does not have a sense of humor when it comes to US companies telling them to take a hike."

The company announced separately that Google chief executive Sundar Pichai would join Alphabet's board of directors.

Pichai is responsible for Google's product development and technology strategy, as well as the company's day-to-day-operations.

Explore further: Google parent books $2.7B fine as European fight looms

Related Stories

Google parent books $2.7B fine as European fight looms

July 24, 2017

Google parent Alphabet is taking a $2.7 billion write-down to cover a large fine EU antitrust enforcers assessed in June . While the search giant can shrug off the cost, uncertainty lingers over its ability to operate freely ...

Google, EU dig in for long war

July 20, 2017

Google and the EU are gearing up for a battle that could last years, with the Silicon Valley behemoth facing a relentless challenge to its ambition to expand beyond search results.

Google empire built on search looks to other bets

April 22, 2016

A Google empire built on search shifted attention on Thursday to high-speed Internet networks, 360-degree video broadcasting and "other bets" as parent company Alphabet logged disappointing earnings.

Recommended for you

Microsoft Paint brushed aside

July 24, 2017

Microsoft on Monday announced the end of days for its pioneering Paint application as it focuses on software for 3-D drawing.

Strengthening 3-D printed parts for real-world use

July 20, 2017

From aerospace and defense to digital dentistry and medical devices, 3-D printed parts are used in a variety of industries. Currently, 3-D printed parts are very fragile and only used in the prototyping phase of materials ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.