Ex-Uber CEO grilled about old texts in high-tech heist case
February 7, 2018
Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is back in a San Francisco courtroom to answer questions about discussions he had with an engineer who is accused of stealing Google's self-driving car technology.
Wednesday is Kalanick's second day of testimony in a trial centered on allegations that he conspired with former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski to rip off Google's self-driving car project, while Uber was attempting build its own robotic vehicles.
Google's project is now called Waymo.
A Waymo lawyer confronted Kalanick with several texts between the two in an attempt to prove they would go to extremes for a competitive edge.
In one text, Kalanick agreed with Levandowski's comment that "second place is first loser." Another text referenced a line from the movie "Wall Street" proclaiming that, "Greed is good."
Former Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick appeared tense and tentative as he took the witness stand Tuesday seeking to counter allegations that his company stole autonomous driving secrets from former Google car unit Waymo.
A Google-bred pioneer in self-driving cars and Uber's beleaguered ride-hailing service are colliding in a courtroom showdown revolving around allegations of deceit, betrayal, espionage and a high-tech heist that tore apart ...
An epic court battle between Uber and a Google spinoff, centered on the alleged theft of self-driving car technology, began with accusations of sinister plots and other devious behavior lobbed in both directions.
Two tech giants racing for a lead in autonomous driving clashed Monday in court as former Google car unit Waymo's lawyer argued that Uber's boss deliberately chose "to cheat" to get a leg up on competitors.
