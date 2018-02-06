Ex-Uber CEO grilled about old texts in high-tech heist case

February 7, 2018
Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, left, goes through a security line upon entering a federal courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in San Francisco. Kalanick took the witness stand Wednesday for a second day ​offering his initial response to allegations that he cooked up a scheme to steal self-driving car technology from Google. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is back in a San Francisco courtroom to answer questions about discussions he had with an engineer who is accused of stealing Google's self-driving car technology.

Wednesday is Kalanick's second day of testimony in a trial centered on allegations that he conspired with former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski to rip off Google's self-driving car project, while Uber was attempting build its own .

Google's project is now called Waymo.

A Waymo lawyer confronted Kalanick with several texts between the two in an attempt to prove they would go to extremes for a competitive edge.

In one , Kalanick agreed with Levandowski's comment that "second place is first loser." Another text referenced a line from the movie "Wall Street" proclaiming that, "Greed is good."

In this Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, then-Uber CEO Travis Kalanick arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kalanick is poised to testify Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in a high-stakes trial focused on charges that his company stole self-driving car technology from Waymo, a Google spinoff. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, left, adjusts the jacket of another man after passing through security at a federal courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in San Francisco. Kalanick took the witness stand ​Wednesday for a second day ​offering his initial response to allegations that he cooked up a scheme to steal self-driving car technology from Google. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

