Former Uber CEO set to testify in high-tech heist case

February 6, 2018
Former Uber CEO set to testify in high-tech heist case
In this Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, then-Uber CEO Travis Kalanick arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kalanick is poised to testify Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in a high-stakes trial focused on charges that his company stole self-driving car technology from Waymo, a Google spinoff. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is poised to testify Tuesday in a high-stakes trial focused on charges that his company stole self-driving car technology from Waymo, a Google spinoff.

Barring delays, Kalanick will take the witness stand toward the end of the second day of testimony in the case. Waymo alleges that Uber used data purloined by former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski to build its own fleet of .

Waymo lawyers are expected to confront the combative Kalanick about his relationship with Levandowski, and whether the two plotted to rip off Waymo to help Uber's ride-hailing catch up in .

Kalanick engineered Uber's deal to buy a startup founded by Levandowski for $680 million.

Explore further: A raucous Google-Uber fight is finally heading to trial

Related Stories

A raucous Google-Uber fight is finally heading to trial

February 4, 2018

A Google-bred pioneer in self-driving cars and Uber's beleaguered ride-hailing service are colliding in a courtroom showdown revolving around allegations of deceit, betrayal, espionage and a high-tech heist that tore apart ...

Google spinoff, Uber whale on each other as trial opens

February 6, 2018

An epic court battle between Uber and a Google spinoff, centered on the alleged theft of self-driving car technology, began with accusations of sinister plots and other devious behavior lobbed in both directions.

Recommended for you

3-D printing of living cells

February 1, 2018

Using a new technique they call "in-air microfluidics," University of Twente scientists succeed in printing 3-D structures with living cells. This special technique enable the fast and 'on-the-fly' production of micro building ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.