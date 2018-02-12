Fighting for love: Dominant male pheasants learn faster

February 14, 2018, University of Exeter
pheasant
Credit: Wikipedia/gary noon/CC BY-SA 2.0

Dominant male pheasants learn faster than their downtrodden rivals, new research shows.

A group of 18 male pheasants - vying for the attention of 16 females - were repeatedly placed in front of two tunnels, and had to remember which was clear and which was blocked.

The researchers, from the University of Exeter, found dominant males were better at remembering which tunnel was clear - with top third of males 40% more successful at the task than the least dominant third.

It is unknown whether dominance makes males better learners, males become dominant because they are better at learning, or both are due to other characteristics.

"The higher a male pheasant's social rank, the better their performance on this task," said Ellis Langley, of Exeter's Centre for Research in Animal Behaviour. "They each tried the task 14 times, and by the end of the experiment the more dominant were more accurate overall. "We can't be certain why this happens. One possibility is that the are higher quality individuals - and these qualities include both cognitive function and social dominance.

"It's also possible that pheasants differ in stress levels according to their social rank, so may be more stressed and have less energy to devote to learning."Future research will explore these possibilities."

Miss Langley, a PhD student in the Pheasant Ecology and Cognition group, added: "Previous studies have looked at pairs of individuals - one dominant and one subordinate - but in the wild pheasants have multiple social relationships."By considering the hierarchy of a large group, these findings provide us with a broader view on how cognitive performances correspond to complex social systems."

Dominance among male pheasants is shown by characteristics including raised ear tufts, larger wattles (fleshy areas around the eyes) and brighter plumage.

Males also use displays, such as turning side-on to an opponent and fanning out one wing, and they sometimes fight using sharp spurs on the backs of their feet.

In this study, pheasants were randomly assigned to a setup where either the right or the left tunnel was open (leading back to the rest of the group).Each pheasant faced the same setup every time, so if the right tunnel was open to them the first time it was also open on the subsequent 13 tries.The pheasants could not see which tunnel was clear and which was blocked from the entrance without bending down, and if they bent down to look down the blocked tunnel the researchers counted that as a failed attempt.

"Understanding how and why individuals of a species differ in their performance on cognitive tasks is the first step in understanding how natural selection may act on general cognitive processes such as learning," Miss Langley said.

The paper, published in the Royal Society Open Science journal, is entitled: "Group is associated with on a spatial learning task."

Explore further: Overcrowding forces pheasants to cooperate in Hawaii

More information: Group social rank is associated with performance on a spatial learning task, Royal Society Open Science, rsos.royalsocietypublishing.or … /10.1098/rsos.171475

Related Stories

Overcrowding forces pheasants to cooperate in Hawaii

September 7, 2016

"Survival of the fittest" usually means that animals put their own needs first, but occasionally it pays to work together. A new study in The Auk: Ornithological Advances describes an unusual example of cooperative breeding ...

Pheasant roadkill peaks in autumn and late winter

October 3, 2017

Chickens' motives for crossing the road are often questioned - but pheasants should probably avoid it altogether, new research suggests. Researchers from the universities of Exeter and Cardiff compared roadkill figures from ...

Roosters are nicer to their relatives than to other males

March 30, 2017

Male domestic fowl are less aggressive towards related males than to unrelated males when competing for copulations, according to a new study from Linköping University in Sweden. This finding, which has been published in ...

The secret of male beauty (in turkeys)

August 15, 2013

The essence of male beauty is down to the way males use their genes rather than what genes they have, according to a new study into the sexual attractiveness of turkeys.

Recommended for you

Decoding behavioral variation in ant clones

February 14, 2018

Genetically identical clonal ants show surprising diversity in their attraction to sweetness, according to new research in the journal Royal Society Open Science. While differences in behavior and preferences among a species ...

Genetic limits threaten chickpeas, a globally critical food

February 13, 2018

Perhaps you missed the news that the price of hummus has spiked in Great Britain. The cause, as the New York Times reported on February 8: drought in India, resulting in a poor harvest of chickpeas. Far beyond making dips ...

Plants feel the heat

February 13, 2018

It's not just humans and animals that suffer when the mercury rises, plants feel the heat too. Heat stress is a major issue in agriculture and can significantly reduce crop yield. Even small increases in temperature can affect ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.