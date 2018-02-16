Asteroid 'time capsules' may help explain how life started on Earth

February 17, 2018, Georgia Institute of Technology
Asteroid 'time capsules' may help explain how life started on Earth
Nicolas Hud, director of the NSF-NASA Center for Chemical Evolution at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Hud will be a panelist at a press briefing "Asteroids for Research, Discovery, and Commerce" at 1 p.m. Central Time on Feb. 17 at the 2018 annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). Credit: Fitrah Hamid, Georgia Tech

In popular culture, asteroids play the role of apocalyptic threat, get blamed for wiping out the dinosaurs - and offer an extraterrestrial source for mineral mining.

But for researcher Nicholas Hud, asteroids play an entirely different role: that of time capsules showing what originally existed in our solar system. Having that information gives scientists the starting point they need to reconstruct the complex pathway that got started on Earth.

Director of the NSF-NASA Center for Chemical Evolution at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Hud says finding molecules in asteroids provides the strongest evidence that such compounds were present on the Earth before life formed. Knowing what molecules were present helps establish the initial conditions that led to the formation of amino acids and related compounds that, in turn, came together to form peptides, small protein-like molecules that may have kicked off life on this planet.

"We can look to the asteroids to help us understand what chemistry is possible in the universe," said Hud. "It's important for us to study materials from asteroids and meteorites, the smaller versions of asteroids that fall to Earth, to test the validity of our models for how molecules in them could have helped give rise to life. We also need to catalog the molecules from asteroids and meteorites because there might be compounds there that we had not even considered important for starting life."

Hud will be a panelist at a press briefing "Asteroids for Research, Discovery, and Commerce" on February 17 at the 2018 annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) in Austin, Texas. He will also be part of a session on February 18 on the topic, "Seeking the Identity and Origins of the First Polymers of Life."

NASA scientists have been analyzing compounds found in asteroids and meteorites for decades, and their work provides a solid understanding for what might have been present when the Earth itself was formed, Hud says.

"If you model a prebiotic chemical reaction in the laboratory, scientists can argue about whether or not you had the right starting materials," said Hud. "Detection of a molecule in an or meteorite is about the only evidence everyone will accept for that molecule being prebiotic. It's something we can really lean on."

The Miller-Urey experiment, conducted in 1952 to simulate conditions believed to have existed on the early Earth, produced more than 20 different amino acids, organic compounds that are the building blocks for peptides. The experiment was kicked off by sparks inside a flask containing water, methane, ammonia and hydrogen, all materials believed to have existed in the atmosphere when the Earth was very young.

Since the Miller-Urey experiment, scientists have demonstrated the feasibility of other chemical pathways to amino acids and compounds necessary for life. In Hud's laboratory, for instance, researchers used cycles of alternating wet and dry conditions to create over time. Under such conditions, amino acids and hydroxy acids, compounds that differ chemically by just a single atom, could have formed short peptides that led to the formation of larger and more - ultimately exhibiting properties that we now associate with .

"We now have a really good way to synthesize peptides with amino acids and hydroxy acids working together that could have been common on the early Earth," he said. "Even today, hydroxy acids are found with in living organisms - and in some meteorite samples that have been examined."

Hud believes there are many possible ways that the molecules of life could have formed. Life could have gotten started with molecules that are less sophisticated and less efficient than what we see today. Like life itself, these molecules could have evolved over time.

"What we find is that these compounds can form molecules that look a lot like modern peptides, except in the backbone that is holding the units together," said Hud. "The overall structure can be very similar and would be easier to make, though it doesn't have the ability to fold into as complex structures as modern proteins. There is a tradeoff between the simplicity of forming these molecules and how close these molecules are to those found in contemporary life."

Geologists believe the Earth was very different billions of years ago. Instead of continents, there were islands protruding from the oceans. Even the sun was different, producing less light but more cosmic rays - which could have helped power the protein-forming chemical reactions.

"The islands could have been potential incubators for life, with molecules raining down from the atmosphere," Hud said. "We think the key process that would have allowed these molecules to go to the next stage is a wet-dry cycling like what we are doing in the lab. That would have been perfect for an island out in the ocean."

Rather than a single spark of life, the molecules could have evolved slowly over time in gradual progression that may have taken place at different rates in different locations, perhaps simultaneously. Different components of cells, for example, may have developed separately where conditions favored them before they ultimately came together.

"There is something very special about peptides, nucleic acids, polysaccharides and lipids and their ability to work together to do something they couldn't have done separately," he said. "And there could have been any number of chemical processes on the early Earth that never led to life."

Knowing what conditions were like on the early Earth therefore gives scientists a stronger foundation for hypothesizing what could have taken place, and could offer hints to other pathways that may not have been considered yet.

"There are probably a lot more clues in the asteroids about what molecules were really there," said Hud. "We may not even know what we should be looking for in these asteroids, but by looking at what molecules we find, we can ask different and more questions about how they could have helped get life started."

Explore further: Could interstellar ice provide the answer to birth of DNA?

Related Stories

Finding the origins of life in a drying puddle (w/ Video)

July 20, 2015

Anyone who's ever noticed a water puddle drying in the sun has seen an environment that may have driven the type of chemical reactions that scientists believe were critical to the formation of life on the early Earth.

Scientists say the 'R' in RNA may be abundant in space

April 8, 2016

New research suggests that the sugar ribose - the "R" in RNA - is probably found in comets and asteroids that zip through the solar system and may be more abundant throughout the universe than was previously thought.

Recommended for you

Solar-powered rover approaching 5,000th Martian dawn

February 16, 2018

The sun will rise on NASA's solar-powered Mars rover Opportunity for the 5,000th time on Saturday, sending rays of energy to a golf-cart-size robotic field geologist that continues to provide revelations about the Red Planet.

Supermassive black holes are outgrowing their galaxies

February 15, 2018

The growth of the biggest black holes in the Universe is outrunning the rate of formation of stars in the galaxies they inhabit, according to two new studies using data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and other telescopes ...

Hubble sees Neptune's mysterious shrinking storm

February 15, 2018

Three billion miles away on the farthest known major planet in our solar system, an ominous, dark storm - once big enough to stretch across the Atlantic Ocean from Boston to Portugal - is shrinking out of existence as seen ...

3 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

someone11235813
not rated yet 1 hour ago
...small protein-like molecules that may have kicked off life on this planet...


I can't see a connection between some random amino acids and the formation of life. I do not see any reference to DNA or even RNA.
mackita
not rated yet 32 minutes ago
I can see some connections. The RNA consist of ribose sugar - the energy supplement of cells, phosphate acid, which forms a surface phospholipid layer of most cells and nucleotide basis which compose proteins - the building pieces of cells. It contains all basic pieces of life together in spiral chiral structure like some mini survival kit.
mackita
not rated yet 17 minutes ago
In addition RNA belongs into molecules, which can form spontaneously from water solutions. If we would make a tiny protein droplets (micelles) in phospholipid emulsion, then the RNA-like molecules would incorporate just at the surface bilayer of these micelles.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.