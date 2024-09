The Georgia Institute of Technology is one of the nation's top research universities, distinguished by its commitment to improving the human condition through advanced science and technology. Georgia Tech's campus occupies 400 acres in the heart of the city of Atlanta, where 20,000 undergraduate and graduate students receive a focused, technologically based education.

Address Georgia Institute of Technology Atlanta, Georgia 30332 Website http://www.gatech.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia_Institute_of_Technology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed