The fight against tooth decay gets help with a new smart material

January 30, 2018, University of Toronto
The fight against tooth decay gets help with a new smart material from U of T researchers
University of Toronto Professor Ben Hatton, Professor Yoav Finer and PhD candidate Cameron Stewart. Credit: Yodit Tedla/Faculty of Dentistry.

When patients go to the dentist to fill a cavity, they're trying to solve a problem—not create a new one. But many dental patients get some bad news: bacteria can dig under their tooth-coloured fillings and cause new cavities, called recurrent caries. These recurrent caries affect 100 million patients every year and cost an additional US$34 billion to treat.

Now, a research collaboration between the Department of Materials Science & Engineering, Faculty of Dentistry, and the Institute of Biomaterials and Biomedical Engineering at the University of Toronto has resulted in a novel way to minimize recurrent caries.

In a recent paper published in the journal Scientific Reports, professors Ben Hatton, Yoav Finer and PhD student Cameron Stewart tackled the issue and proposed a novel solution: a filling material with made by self-assembly of , designed to stop bacteria in its tracks. These particles may solve one of the biggest problems with antibacterial filling materials: how do you store enough drug within the material to be effective for someone's entire life?

"Adding particles packed with antimicrobial drugs to a filling creates a line of defense against cavity-causing bacteria," says Hatton. "But traditionally there's only been enough drug to last a few weeks. Through this research we discovered a combination of drugs and silica glass that organize themselves on a molecule-by-molecule basis to maximize drug density, with enough supply to last years." This discovery of using antimicrobials which self-assemble means the team can pack 50 times as much of the bacteria-fighting drugs into the particles.

"We know very well that bacteria specifically attack the margins between fillings and the remaining tooth to create cavities," says Finer. "Giving these an antimicrobial supply that will last for years could greatly reduce this problem."

Looking ahead, the research team plans on testing these new -storing particles in , monitoring their performance when attacked by and saliva in the complex environment in the mouth. With some fine-tuning, this new 'smart' material could create a stronger filling and fewer trips to the dentist.

Explore further: Scientists invent dental fillings that kill bacteria and remineralize the tooth

More information: Cameron A. Stewart et al. Drug self-assembly for synthesis of highly-loaded antimicrobial drug-silica particles, Scientific Reports (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-018-19166-8

Related Stories

Grape seed extract could extend life of resin fillings

May 9, 2017

A natural compound found in grape seed extract could be used to strengthen dentin—the tissue beneath a tooth's enamel—and increase the life of resin fillings, according to new research at the University of Illinois at ...

Dental fillings without gaps

September 5, 2008

Tooth cavities are usually closed with plastic fillings. However, the initially soft plastic shrinks as it hardens. The tension can cause gaps to appear between the tooth and the filling, encouraging more caries to form. ...

Recommended for you

Did water-based life originate without water?

January 30, 2018

When trying to understand the origins of life on Earth, researchers run into a paradox: while water is an indispensable solvent for all known life forms that exist today, water also inhibits the formation of string-like chains ...

'Chemical net' could be key to capturing pure hydrogen

January 29, 2018

Hydrogen is one of the most abundant elements on Earth and an exceptionally clean fuel source. While it is making its way into the fuel cells of electric cars, busses and heavy equipment, its widespread use is hampered by ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.