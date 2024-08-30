The University of Toronto (U of T) was founded in 1827 in Toronto, Canada. U of T has more than 44,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The Faculty of Applied Sciences and Engineering and the Faculty of Medicine are noteworthy. Insulin and the first stem cell research was conducted at the University of Toronto. Astronomers and physicists at U of T identified Cygnus-X as a black hole. The University of Toronto receives significant grants and funding due to the high caliber of their research teams.

Address J. Robert S. Prichard Alumni House 21 King's College Circle Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5S 3J3 Website http://www.utoronto.ca/home.htm Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Toronto

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

