The University of Toronto (U of T) was founded in 1827 in Toronto, Canada. U of T has more than 44,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The Faculty of Applied Sciences and Engineering and the Faculty of Medicine are noteworthy. Insulin and the first stem cell research was conducted at the University of Toronto. Astronomers and physicists at U of T identified Cygnus-X as a black hole. The University of Toronto receives significant grants and funding due to the high caliber of their research teams.

Address
J. Robert S. Prichard Alumni House 21 King's College Circle Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5S 3J3
Website
http://www.utoronto.ca/home.htm
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Toronto

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Plenty of ups and downs are key to a great story, research finds

Since at least Aristotle, writers and scholars have debated what makes for a great story. One of them is Samsun Knight, a novelist who is also an economist and assistant professor of marketing at the University of Toronto's ...

Social Sciences

Aug 30, 2024

