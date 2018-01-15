Perovskite solar cells: Perfection not required

January 17, 2018, Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres
Perovskite solar cells: Perfection not required
Simplified cross-section of a perovskite solar cell: the perovskite layer does not cover the entire surface, but instead exhibits holes. The scientists could show that a protective layer is being built up which prevents short circuits. Credit: HZB

Metal-organic perovskite layers for solar cells are often fabricated using the spin-coating technique on compact substrates. These perovskite layers generally exhibit holes, yet attain astonishingly high levels of efficiency. The reason that these holes do not cause significant short circuits between the front and back contact has now been discovered by a HZB team headed by Dr.-Ing. Marcus Baer in cooperation with the group headed by Professor Henry Snaith (Oxford University) at BESSY II.

The early metal-organic perovskites exhibited efficiency levels of only a few percent (2.2 percent in 2006). That changed quickly, however. The record level now lies considerably above 22 percent. The equivalent efficiency increase in commercially dominant silicon took more than 50 years. Additionally, thin films made of low-cost metal-organic perovskites can be produced on a large scale, for example, by spin coating and baking (whereby the solvent evaporates and the material crystallizes).

Nevertheless, the thin perovskite film that results from spin coating on compact substrates is generally not perfect, but instead exhibits many . The problem is that these holes could lead to short circuits in the solar cell by the adjacent layers of the solar cell coming into contact. This would reduce the efficiency level considerably. However, such a reduction is not observed.

Now, Marcus Bär and his group, together with the Spectro-Microscopy group of the Fritz Haber Institute, have carefully examined samples from Henry Snaith. Using scanning electron microscopy, they mapped the surface morphology. They subsequently analysed the sample areas exhibiting holes for their chemical composition using spectromicrographic methods at BESSY II. "We were able to show that the substrate was not really exposed, even in the holes, but instead, a thin layer is built up, essentially as a result of the deposition and crystallization processes, that apparently prevents short circuits," explains doctoral student Claudia Hartmann.

The scientists were also able to ascertain that the energy barrier the charge carriers had to overcome in order to recombine with one another in the event of a direct encounter of the contact layers is relatively high. "The electron transport (TiO2) and the transport material for positive charge carriers (Spiro MeOTAD) do not actually come into direct contact. In addition, the recombination barrier between the contact layers is sufficiently high that the losses in these is minute despite the many holes in the thin-film," says Bär.

The study is published in Advanced Materials Interfaces.

Explore further: Depletion and enrichment of chlorine in perovskites observed

More information: Claudia Hartmann et al, Spatially Resolved Insight into the Chemical and Electronic Structure of Solution-Processed Perovskites-Why to (Not) Worry about Pinholes, Advanced Materials Interfaces (2018). DOI: 10.1002/admi.201701420

Related Stories

Depletion and enrichment of chlorine in perovskites observed

July 9, 2015

X-ray spectroscopy at BESSY II reveals inhomogenous distribution of chlorine in a special class of perovskite materials. The discovery could help to enhance efficiencies of perovskite thin film solar cells by controlled processing ...

Twisting molecule wrings more power from solar cells

November 14, 2017

Inside a solar cell, sunlight excites electrons. But these electrons often don't last long enough to go on to power cell phones or warm homes. In a promising new type of solar cell, the solar-excited electrons have better ...

Revealing the microscopic mechanisms in perovskite solar cells

March 21, 2017

A material with the perovskite crystal structure has become very popular for solar cells. While most perovskites are inorganic compounds, this new material is a hybrid of relatively inexpensive organic and inorganic materials. ...

Solar cells with nanostripes

May 2, 2017

Solar cells based on perovskites reach high efficiencies: They convert more than 20 percent of the incident light directly into usable power. On their search for underlying physical mechanisms, researchers of the Karlsruhe ...

A simple additive to improve film quality

September 18, 2017

Thin films for use in solar cells are more effective when simple chemicals called glycol ethers are added to the film-forming mix, a KAUST team has found.

Recommended for you

Pigments in oil paintings linked to artwork degradation

January 17, 2018

Experts have long known that as oil paintings age, soaps can form within the paint, degrading the appearance of the artworks. The process significantly complicates the preservation of oil paintings—and cultural manifestations, ...

Designing the next generation of hair dyes

January 17, 2018

North Carolina State University researchers have created the largest publicly available chemical database of hair dye substances as a resource for developing a new generation of hair color products that are safer for consumers, ...

Biologists' new peptide could fight many cancers

January 16, 2018

MIT biologists have designed a new peptide that can disrupt a key protein that many types of cancers, including some forms of lymphoma, leukemia, and breast cancer, need to survive.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.