Gadgets: Device lets you pour the wine without removing the cork

When you hear about the Coravin wine bottle opener, you might think it's just another gimmicky gadget. I think it's something you must see to believe. A few weeks ago, I saw it, I believed it, and I even had a drink out of it to prove it.

Here are some sayings the company uses to describe the product; "any wine any amount, savor the glass preserve the bottle, just insert tip and pour" and my favorite "The wine you want in the amount you want without ever pulling the cork."

But "Open a bottle," which is scribbled out, is the line you need to know because the bottle doesn't open. Call it magic, or just call it technology as I would prefer. Either way, this is an incredibly innovative device, which works to perfection.

How does it work? At last month's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Coravin displayed the upcoming model 11, which should set you back around $999. It shoots a thin needle into the bottle's cork and any wrapping the cork is sealed in. No need to remove anything.

A thin needle was inserted into the bottle, and then a company representative kindly poured me a glass of wine (I was not driving this night). She handed me the bottle to inspect, and it was a real bottle, no hidden curtains, no rabbit in a box, just a wine opener and a bottle. Which I then turned over to see if anything would spill and it was dry, not a drop. Upon close inspection of where the needle entered, you can barely see any evidence.

This system allows your wine to remain fresh since the cork is not removed. My demonstrator explained after the Coravin is removed, the cork simply shrinks back together.

The Coravin holds your bottle, and with load cell technology, the capsule-loading chamber creates the perfect amount of force for an airtight seal, ensuring no gas escapes after probing the bottle. According to Coravin, the capsules contain more than 99.99 percent pure argon gas to protect the remaining wine from oxidation.

If the high-end price model scares you, there are more choices. The Coravin Model Two Wine System gives wine lovers the freedom to pour any wine, in any amount, without removing the cork for a sip or full glass.

Model Two its referred to as an elegant design and durable craftsmanship with textured rubber grips and ergonomic lines. It includes two Coravin capsules to pour up to 30 glasses of wine.

Model 11 will be out in September and will have an app to make it the world's first connected and fully automatic wine preservation opener. The app will make suggestions for wine and will show how much gas is left in the capsules.

For $39.97 the Bluetooth (4.2) sound you get from a pair of Kempler and Strauss X2 wireless speakers is great for many reasons.

While these are ideal for travel, why not use them on your desk at home or just about anywhere. They're small, cool, have great sound and even live on a magnetic charging base, which is great when you see them snap in place.

Each charge is good for about 4 hours with the internal 450mAh rechargeable batteries in each speaker.

The speakers come in a pair so they can be separated for a wireless stereo sound.

Think of them as donut holes, and you'll understand the size of 1.9-by-1.2-inches each with a 2.4-ounce weight all packed into an aluminum body. And if you don't eat donut holes, you haven't lived.

Travel straps to attach to each speaker are included along with a charging cable and a USB AC adapter plug.

$39.97 in black or silver

