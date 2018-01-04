Fowl weather friends: Arkansas students print 3-D duck leg

January 5, 2018

Eighth-grade science students have used a 3-D printer to create a prosthetic leg for a duck found without a foot shortly after he hatched.

The students in northeastern Arkansas created the leg at Armorel High School's environmental and spatial technology lab for an 8-month-old Indian runner duck named Peg.

Peg's owner, Patsy Smith, told television station KAIT that when she found the bird, a turtle had apparently chewed off his foot. She said the leg became more irritated as Peg grew. The students reached out after hearing Smith was seeking a way to help Peg.

Lab director Alicia Bell said it took about 30 tries before students Matthew Cook, Darshan Patel and Abby Simmons built an appropriate leg.

Smith said Peg now walks and runs like a normal duck.

Explore further: 3D printer used to create new feet for duck

Related Stories

Microsoft to help expand rural broadband in 6 states

October 6, 2017

Microsoft says it will team up with communities in North Dakota, Wisconsin, Virginia, Texas, Wyoming and Washington state in a program broadly aimed at fostering economic growth in rural and smaller metropolitan areas.

Britain reports bird flu in wild duck

December 22, 2016

Britain on Thursday announced the discovery of a highly contagious strain of bird flu in a wild duck found dead in Wales, warning poultry keepers to remain vigilant as Christmas approaches.

Recommended for you

DropSynth, a one-pot approach to gene synthesis

January 5, 2018

A team of researchers at the University of California has found a way to synthesize multiple genes from a group of microarray-generated oligonucleotides. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes ...

How bird genetics adapt to climate change

January 5, 2018

As Earth's climate changes, species must adapt, shift their geographical ranges or face decline and, in some cases, extinction. Using genetics, UCLA biologists involved in the Bird Genoscape Project are racing against time ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.