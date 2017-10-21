Not so cold duck? Man keeps looking for bird thought extinct

October 23, 2017 by Seth Borenstein
Not so cold duck? Man keeps looking for bird thought extinct
This October 2017 photo provided by the Cornell University Museum of Vertebrates shows a specimen of a pink-headed duck in Ithaca, N.Y. Because of the age of the specimen, the head has changed colors. In October 2017, Richard Thorns plans to launch a seventh expedition into the inaccessible wilds of Myanmar to search for the pink-headed duck that hasn't been seen alive since 1949, and that was in India. No one has seen the bird alive in Myanmar in more than a century. (Marilu Lopez Fretts/Cornell University Museum of Vertebrates via AP)

Hope is the thing with feathers, poet Emily Dickinson wrote. For Richard Thorns, the feathers are pink.

Thorns' hope? To prove that a colorful duck is not extinct. This week, he launches a seventh expedition into the inaccessible wilds of Myanmar to search for the pink-headed duck that hasn't been seen alive since 1949, and that was in India. No one has seen the bird alive in Myanmar in more than a century.

Thorns, a British writer who quit his shop clerk job 20 years ago after reading about the pink-headed duck in the book "Vanishing Birds," has spent $20,000 of his own money on previous fruitless trips. His birder brother called him mad.

"I could have had a lot of nice things," the 53-year-old said. "I don't want nice things. I want to see a pink-headed duck."

This time, he is backed by the Global Wildlife Conservation group, which launched a hunt for "lost species "—25 quirky and elusive plants and animals beginning with the duck. A sports optic company and cheesemaking company are also helping pay.

Thorns and three others plan to head to the wetlands north of the vast Indawgyi Lake during the rainy season where they believe they have a better chance of spotting the duck. And Thorn thinks he has a secret weapon: elephants.

He used canoes in the past and thinks he probably spooked the shy birds. Now he plans to bring elephants stomping through the wetlands.

"Clearly a bird isn't going to hunker down if there are 2-ton elephants," said Thorn.

As crazy as it may seem, Thorns may be onto something, said ornithologist Kevin McGowan at Cornell University who isn't part of the expedition.

"Fairly regularly birds get rediscovered," says McGowan, who has gone on unsuccessful expeditions for the ivory-billed woodpecker. "We don't see all the world that is in front of our eyes."

A Cornell student found Bermuda petrels, rare seabirds thought to be extinct for 300 years. Other rediscovered animals include a crow species in Asia and a nocturnal parrot in Australia. These survive by not being noticed "so what's your certainty that it's gone?" said McGowan.

One thing that keeps Thorns going is the thought that someone else might find the pink-headed first.

Every time he goes out, the bird "breaks my heart," he said. "Sometimes I wish I hadn't seen that picture."

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears . His work can be found here.

Explore further: Extinct pink-headed duck derived its unique color from carotenoids

Related Stories

Which extinct ducks could fly?

June 7, 2017

We're all familiar with flightless birds: ostriches, emus, penguins—and ducks? Ducks and geese, part of a bird family called the anatids, have been especially prone to becoming flightless over the course of evolutionary ...

Britain reports bird flu in wild duck

December 22, 2016

Britain on Thursday announced the discovery of a highly contagious strain of bird flu in a wild duck found dead in Wales, warning poultry keepers to remain vigilant as Christmas approaches.

High-flying ducks cross Himalayas

September 5, 2017

A high-flying duck species reaches altitudes of up to 6,800 metres (22,000 feet) to cross the Himalayas, new research shows.

Recommended for you

Crops evolved 10 millennia earlier than thought

October 23, 2017

Ancient hunter-gatherers began to systemically affect the evolution of crops up to thirty thousand years ago – around ten millennia before experts previously thought – according to new research by the University of Warwick.

New discovery challenges long-held evolutionary theory

October 19, 2017

Monash scientists involved in one of the world's longest evolution experiments have debunked an established theory with a study that provides a 'high-resolution' view of the molecular details of adaptation.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.